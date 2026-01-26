Louisville Football's 2026 ACC Schedule Announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of a successful third year under head coach Jeff Brohm, the Louisville football program now knows their full schedule for year four under his guidance.

On Monday, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the full 2025 schedule for their 17 member schools. Each team will continue to compete in the same division, and the two teams with the best conference winning percentage will face off in the ACC Championship Game.

2026 marks the first season that some league members will start playing a nine-game ACC slate, including Louisville. This new scheduling model will be fully implemented in 2027, but some teams will remain at eight next season to fulfill previous scheduling obligations.

Year four of the Brohm era will get started with a neutral site matchup with Ole Miss at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The exact day for that game is still to be determined, as it will take place on either Sept. 5 or Sept. 6. Regardless of the day, they'll have a short turnaround, as their home-opener will be against FCS foe Villanova on Friday, Sept. 11.

Following the two non-con games to start the season, Louisville has back-to-back home ACC matchups. They'll host SMU on Sept. 19 for their conference opener, then welcome Wake Forest to the KFC Yum! Center on Sept. 26.

Louisville's first true road game of the season will come in week five, when they head to Raleigh on Oct. 3 to take on NC State. They'll return home next week on a short turnaround, facing Florida State on Oct. 10 for a Friday night showdown.

The Cards then head back on the road to face Syracuse on Oct. 17, before finally hitting their bye week in week eight. Due to when Labor Day falls on the calendar, Louisville - as well as every other team in college football who doesn't play week zero - will only get one bye this season.

On the other side of the bye, Louisville will welcome Stanford to L&N Stadium on Halloween before playing back-to-back road games. They'll head to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech on either Friday Nov. 6 or Nov. 7, then travel to Chapel Hill to take on Bill Belichick, Bobby Petrino and North Carolina on Nov. 14.

Finally, the Cardinals return to the Derby City on Nov. 21 to face Pitt for their final home game of the year, then wrap up the regular season with the Battle for the Governor's Cup at Kentucky on Nov. 28.

Louisville Football's Full 2026 Schedule

Bold Denotes Home Game

*Week 1: Ole Miss (Saturday, Sept. 5 or Sunday, Sept. 6)

Week 2: Villanova (Friday, Sept. 11)

Week 3: SMU (Saturday, Sept. 19)

Week 4: Wake Forest (Saturday, Sept. 26)

Week 5: NC State (Saturday, Oct. 3)

Week 6: Florida State (Friday, Oct. 10)

Week 7: Syracuse (Saturday, Oct. 17)

Week 8: BYE WEEK

Week 9: Stanford (Saturday, Oct. 31)

Week 10: Georgia Tech (Friday, Nov. 6 or Saturday, Nov. 7)

Week 11: North Carolina (Saturday, Nov. 14)

Week 12: Pitt (Saturday, Nov. 21)

Week 13: Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 28)

Week 14: ACC Championship (Saturday, Dec. 5)

*at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On Si)

