ACC Football Power Rankings: 2024 Week 7
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Even with a month an a half of football under out belts, the title race in the Atlantic Coast conference is still in flux.
The top team in the conference is still undefeated, but certainly vulnerable. The perceived second place team is continuing to trend upwards, while one contender is starting to trend in the opposite direction. On top of that, two more teams are starting to trend from "dark horse" to legitimate contender with each passing week.
So where do things currently stand in the conference following six weeks of football? Check out our week seven ACC power rankings below:
1. Miami Hurricanes
- Record: 6-0, 2-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 1
- Week 6 Result: W, 39-38 at Cal
On one hand, storming back from a 25-point deficit to win on the road is a very impressive feat. On the other hand, nearly getting upset for the second week in a row is a disturbing early trend for Miami. They've got a lot to correct during their bye week.
2. Clemson Tigers
- Record: 4-1, 3-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 2
- Week 6 Result: W, 29-13 at Florida State
Don't let the final score fool you - Clemson absolutely whipped Florida State. But while the Tigers' defense had things under control, their offense had issues finishing drives and had to settle for five field goals. Something to monitor moving forward after and explosive stretch of games
3. SMU Mustangs
- Record: 5-1, 2-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 5
- Week 6 Result: W, 34-27 at Louisville
Where were you when Kevin Jennings had his breakout performance? If only Rhett Lashlee had started him at QB from the jump, then SMU might be undefeated. Alas, the Mustangs are rolling after three straight wins, and are starting to become a threat in the ACC title race.
4. Pitt Panthers
- Record: 5-0, 1-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 4
- Week 6 Result: W, 34-24 at North Carolina
Pitt was picked to finish 13th in the ACC during the preseason, and things were not looking great. Now? The Panthers are off to their first 5-0 start since 1991, thanks in large part to a phenomenal first half of the season from QB Eli Holstein. This is a resilient bunch that seems to answer every punch thrown theiw way.
5. Louisville Cardinals
- Record: 3-2, 1-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 3
- Week 6 Result: L, 34-27 vs. SMU
The shine on Louisville's start is certainly not what it was just a few weeks ago. That's now the third straight game in which the Cardinals have looked sloppy and unorganized thanks to their own mistakes. Jeff Brohm better get his squad back on track in a hurry.
6. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Record: 4-2, 2-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 7
- Week 6 Result: W, 24-14 vs. Duke
What a rollercoaster this game was for Georgia Tech. Going up 10-0 early, then giving up 14 unanswered, only to score 14 in the fourth to win over Duke. Haynes King continues to show that he is one of the better QBs in the ACC, and that the Yellow Jackets are are a threat to take down anyone.
7. Boston College Eagles
- Record: 4-2, 1-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 6
- Week 6 Result: L, 24-14 at Virginia
Boston College has certainly come back down to Earth in the last couple weeks. Even with QB Thomas Castellanos back in the fold, their offense doesn't look as prolific as it did early on. We'll see how they fair with a short turnaround in store.
8. Syracuse Orange
- Record: 4-1, 1-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 10
- Week 6 Result: W, 44-41 (OT) vs. UNLV
Kyle McCord and the rest of Syracuse's offense is continuing to show that, no matter what the situation is, they have a chance in any game. The only issue is the complete opposite can said about their defense right now. Regardless, things are looking good in year one of the Fran Brown era.
9. Virginia Cavaliers
- Record: 4-1, 2-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 12
- Week 6 Result: W, 24-14 vs. Boston College
I, along with others, severely underestimated Virginia to start this season. Scoring 18 in the fourth quarter to overcome a 14-point deficit is impressive enough, but not even halfway through the season, the Cavaliers already have their most wins under third year head coach Tony Elliott. Watch out for the Hoos.
10. Virginia Tech Hokies
- Record: 3-3, 1-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 11
- Week 6 Result: W, 31-7 at Stanford
This was a game that Virginia Tech needed if they had any hope of making noise in the second half of the season. Their defense had a much needed get-right game, plus QB Kyron Drones and the rest of that offense continue to be trending upwards. Time will tell if they can sustain this.
11. Duke Blue Devils
- Record: 5-1, 1-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 8
- Week 6 Result: L, 24-14 at Georgia Tech
Well, Duke's winning streak had to end at some point. While the Blue Devils were on their first 5-0 start since 1994, they hadn't really played many teams on consequence in the process, and that showed against Georgia Tech. That being said, Manny Diaz' rebuild is certainly trending in the right direction
12. Cal Golden Bears
- Record: 3-2, 0-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. x
- Week 6 Result: L, 39-38 vs. Miami
Cal should be 2-0 in league play right now. However, they have somehow found a way to lose both of their first two conference games inexplicable fashion. It won't get any easier for the Golden Bears this weekend at Pitt
13. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Record: 2-3, 1-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 17
- Week 6 Result: W, 34-30 at NC State
Maybe Wake Forest has some potential this season after all. Don't get me wrong, their defense still has a bunch issues. But their offense single-handedly won them this game with their 10-point fourth quarter comeback, and it could help them win a few more down the line.
14. Stanford Cardinal
- Record: 2-3, 1-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 14
- Week 6 Result: L, 31-7 vs. Virginia Tech
Even if Ashton Daniels was able to play, I'm still not sure Stanford would have been able to beat Virginia Tech. That defense continues to have serious issues, and that offense couldn't find any rhythm whatsoever. With each passing day, the Cardinal's performance at Syracuse seems like an outlier.
15. NC State Wolfpack
- Record: 3-3, 0-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 13
- Week 6 Result: L, 34-30 vs. Wake Forest
NC State has a litany of issues right now. Regardless of who is in at QB, their offense is way too inconsistent. Defensively, the wheel are starting to fall off with no clear answer in sight. At least QB Grayson McCall avoided serious injury after that scary hit.
16. North Carolina Tar Heels
- Record: 3-3, 0-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. x
- Week 6 Result: L, 34-24 vs. Pitt
North Carolina's game against Pitt was the same old song and dance up to this point. Their offense did enough to win them the game, but their defense was (other than the pick-six) an abject failure. We might be watching Mack Brown's final season in real time.
17. Florida State Seminoles
- Record: 1-5, 1-4 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. x
- Week 6 Result: L, 29-13 vs. Clemson
There's not really much else you could say at this point in time. Even with Brock Glenn in place for D.J. Uiagalelei at QB, FSU's offense can't move the ball worth a damn. At least the defense "held" Clemson to under 30 points?
(Photo via Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
