ACC Football Power Rankings: 2025 Week 7
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It was yet another week of chaos in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Miami continues to blaze a trail towards the ACC Championship Game, dominating in-state rival Florida State to remain undefeated and give themselves a case to be the No. 1 team in college football.
But who would potentially meed them in Charlotte continues to be wide open. Georgia Tech is still undefeated as well. Virginia has surged out of nowhere. Duke has rebounded from a rough start to the year. Not to mention teams like Louisville and even SMU are still lurking.
So where do things currently stand in the conference following six weeks of football? Check out our week seven ACC power rankings below:
1. Miami Hurricanes
- Record: 5-0, 1-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 1
- Week 6 Result: W, 28-22 at Florida State
If there was any doubt that Miami was the top team in the ACC, they certainly erased it in this game. Carson Beck will get a lot of the headlines because he's the quarterback and he had a four-TD day, but that receiver duo of Malachi Toney and C.J. Daniels is deadly. Not to mention that Canes' defense continues to look like the most elite in the ACC.
2. Virginia Cavaliers
- Record: 5-1, 3-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 3
- Week 6 Result: W/OT, 30-27 at Louisville
On one hand, anyone who watched this game will likely tell you that Virginia did not deserve to win this game. On the other, the Cavaliers made plays when they absolutely had to, mostly in the form of turnovers for touchdowns - something their defense hasn't been known for. Tony Elliott has gone from hot seat to potential contender in just few short weeks.
3. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Record: 5-0, 2-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 2
- Week 6 Result: Bye Week
Georgia Tech is on a roll, but this weekend has trap game written all over it. It's easy to look past Virginia Tech and circle the game against Duke the week after, but if this league has shown us anything, it's expect the unexpected.
4. Duke Blue Devils
- Record: 4-2, 3-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 6
- Week 6 Result: W, 45-21 at Cal
Just a few weeks ago, Duke looked like they were trending towards a lost season. But now, they're tied with Virginia for the best record in the ACC. QB Darian Mensah and that Blue Devils offense is back to clicking, and their defense is starting to shore up some of their early season issues. Don't rule out Manny Diaz's squad to make a run.
5. Florida State Seminoles
- Record: 3-2, 0-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 4
- Week 6 Result: L, 28-22 vs. Miami
The shine has certainly come off of Florida State over the last two weeks. First their defense was eviscerated by Virginia two weeks ago, then their defense was torn apart by Miami this past weekend. The Seminoles are still leaps and bounds better than they were last year, but an ACC Championship seems unlikely after starting league play 0-2.
6. Louisville Cardinals
- Record: 4-1, 1-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 5
- Week 6 Result: L/OT, 30-27 vs. Virginia
Make no mistake, Louisville *should* have won this game. But when you continue to shoot yourself in the foot on one side of the ball, you set yourself up to get disappointed. QB Miller Moss has been an absolute roller coaster, and that offense - which was expected to be the Cardinals' strength - looks like a mess right now. At least their defense is balling.
7. Pitt Panthers
- Record: 3-2, 1-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 8
- Week 6 Result: W, 48-7 vs. Boston College
I'll be honest, I did not see this coming. Pitt benched Eli Holstein in favor of true freshman Mason Heintschel, still don't have RB Desmond Reid back from injury, and absolutely beat Boston College like a drum. Maybe this chnage at quarterback should have come a lot sooner.
8. NC State Wolfpack
- Record: 4-2, 1-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 9
- Week 6 Result: W, 56-10 vs. Campbell
Nothing like a good midseason get-right game. NC State had just suffered a stunning loss to VT and were blown out by Duke, so beating up on an out-matched FCS team was just what the doctor ordered. Maybe this is what the electric duo of QB C.J. Bailey and RB Hollywood Smothers can use this to regain momentum.
9. Clemson Tigers
- Record: 2-3, 1-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 11
- Week 6 Result: W, 38-10 at North Carolina
Oh hey, Dabo Swinney and Clemson finally got on the board in ACC play! It only took facing one of the worst teams in the league to get there, but you have to start somewhere. Maybe this is the springboard that Tigers need moving forward, considering they have looked far from their standard on either side of the ball.
10. Cal Golden Bears
- Record: 4-2, 1-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 7
- Week 6 Result: L, 45-21 vs. Duke
Cal is a team that has the potential to do big things this season and do some real damage, but they just can't do anything consistently - especially on offense. Their ground game was bottled up, and true freshman QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele had as many head-scratching plays as he did electric ones. Once the Golden Bears find some consistency, then they can be a lot more successful.
11. SMU Mustangs
- Record: 3-2, 1-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 12
- Week 6 Result: W, 31-18 vs. Syracuse
As a whole, SMU certainly doesn't look like what they did last season - but they did this past weekend against Syracuse. QB Kevin Jennings looked like he had his poise and confidence back, and that defense took advantage of several opportunities thrown their way. They have a large mountain to climb, but a return to Charlotte isn't off the table just yet.
12. Syracuse Orange
- Record: 3-3, 1-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 10
- Week 6 Result: L, 31-18 at SMU
Getting a read on this Syracuse team seems impossible at this juncture. They take down Clemson in Death Valley, only to get embarrassed by Duke at home and by a down SMU team. Add in a player's uncle venting on a call-in postgame show, and this season has taken a sharp downward turn for the Orange.
13. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Record: 3-2, 1-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 16
- Week 6 Result: W, 30-23 at Virginia Tech
By no means did Wake Forest look perfect in the game, but head coach Jake Dickert finally has ACC win No. 1. The Demon Deacons' offense continues to be the walking wounded, but their defense stood tall against Virginia Tech - who had seemed invigorated following the firing of Brent Pry. There's a lot to correct still, but it could be something to build on.
14. Stanford Cardinal
- Record: 2-3, 1-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 17
- Week 6 Result: Bye Week
To say Stanford has a rough stretch of games coming up is an understatement. They have to go to SMU, host FSU, then go to Miami. Good luck, Cardinal.
15. Virginia Tech Hokies
- Record: 2-4, 1-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 15
- Week 6 Result: L, 30-23 vs. Wake Forest
Virginia Tech seemed like they were finally starting to turn a corner after head coach Brent Pry was fired, but this past weekend only served as a reminder as to how far the Hokies have to go. Wake Forest's offense resembles an infirmary, but VT's defense still couldn't get much going, and their offense looked even worse.
16. North Carolina Tar Heels
- Record: 2-3, 0-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 13
- Week 6 Result: L, 38-10 vs. Clemson
There's no way Bill Belichick makes it past this season, right? Yes, Clemson has talent, but they had looked abysmal prior to this past weekend. I can't name a single thing that UNC does right. You know things are bad when you give up a first play touchdown on a trick play.
17. Boston College Eagles
- Record: 0-3, 1-4 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 14
- Week 6 Result: L, 48-7 at Pitt
I mean... yeesh. Yes, Pitt has one of the best defenses in the league, but they started a true freshman at QB and did not have their best player on offense. But that didn't stop Boston College from looking completely lifeless in the Steel City - on both sides of the ball. Bill O'Brien's second season in Chestnut Hill continues to spiral.
