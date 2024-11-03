Louisville Report

Louisville Football Jumps Back into Week 11 AP Top 25

The Cardinals earned their first ever win at Clemson on Saturday night.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 2, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) celebrates with receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (24) after scoring against the Clemson Tigers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After a few weeks on the outside looking in, the Louisville football program has officially jumped back inside the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Cardinals (6-3, 4-2 ACC) garnered 115 votes in week 11 of the AP Top 25, rising from the "others receiving votes" section in last week’s poll to No. 25 this week.

It's a well-deserved return to the AP Poll for Louisville after what they were able to accomplish on Saturday night. Heading into Death Valley, the Cardinals dominated then-No. 11 Clemson for a majority of the night, securing their first ever win over the Tigers with a resounding 33-21 victory.

Next up, Louisville heads into the final bye week, and will head to Stanford when they return to action. Kickoff against the Cardinal is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16 at a to-be-determined time.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024 Week 11)

  1. Oregon (1,550 - 62)
  2. Georgia (1,449)
  3. Ohio State (1,442)
  4. Miami (1,348)
  5. Texas (1,310)
  6. Penn State (1,158)
  7. Tennessee (1,150)
  8. Indiana (1,123)
  9. BYU (1,084)
  10. Notre Dame (1,066)
  11. Alabama (867)
  12. Boise State (853)
  13. SMU (752)
  14. LSU (707)
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Ole Miss (653)
  17. Iowa State (592)
  18. Army (468)
  19. Clemson (447)
  20. Washington State (351)
  21. Colorado (234)
  22. Kansas State (227)
  23. Pitt (203)
  24. Vanderbilt (130)
  25. Louisville (115)

Others receiving votes:

Missouri 81, South Carolina 58, Tulane 41, UNLV 9, Louisiana-Lafayette 9, Washington 4, Arizona St. 3, Iowa 2, Texas Tech 2.

(Photo of Tyler Shough, Ahmari Huggins-Bruce: Ken Ruinard - Imagn Images)

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

