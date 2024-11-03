Louisville Football Jumps Back into Week 11 AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After a few weeks on the outside looking in, the Louisville football program has officially jumped back inside the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Cardinals (6-3, 4-2 ACC) garnered 115 votes in week 11 of the AP Top 25, rising from the "others receiving votes" section in last week’s poll to No. 25 this week.
It's a well-deserved return to the AP Poll for Louisville after what they were able to accomplish on Saturday night. Heading into Death Valley, the Cardinals dominated then-No. 11 Clemson for a majority of the night, securing their first ever win over the Tigers with a resounding 33-21 victory.
Next up, Louisville heads into the final bye week, and will head to Stanford when they return to action. Kickoff against the Cardinal is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16 at a to-be-determined time.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024 Week 11)
- Oregon (1,550 - 62)
- Georgia (1,449)
- Ohio State (1,442)
- Miami (1,348)
- Texas (1,310)
- Penn State (1,158)
- Tennessee (1,150)
- Indiana (1,123)
- BYU (1,084)
- Notre Dame (1,066)
- Alabama (867)
- Boise State (853)
- SMU (752)
- LSU (707)
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss (653)
- Iowa State (592)
- Army (468)
- Clemson (447)
- Washington State (351)
- Colorado (234)
- Kansas State (227)
- Pitt (203)
- Vanderbilt (130)
- Louisville (115)
Others receiving votes:
Missouri 81, South Carolina 58, Tulane 41, UNLV 9, Louisiana-Lafayette 9, Washington 4, Arizona St. 3, Iowa 2, Texas Tech 2.
(Photo of Tyler Shough, Ahmari Huggins-Bruce: Ken Ruinard - Imagn Images)
