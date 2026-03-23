Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville TE Commit Xavier Ratica

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed another tight end for their 2027 recruiting class, this time with Xavier Ratica giving his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:

Prospect: Xavier Ratica

Position: Tight End

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 247 pounds

School: West Chester (Oh.) Lakota West

Top Offers: Air Force, Maryland, NC State, Southern Miss, Washington State

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8500 (1,119th)

Xavier Ratica's Junior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)

Frame: Ratica has a very good base frame for his position, primarily because both his height and his wingspan are above average. He appears skinnier than you would expect for a blocking tight end, but if his updated testing numbers are correct, he holds his weight incredibly well - and even has the potential to get all the way up to close to 260 once in a college S&C program.

Athleticism: Because Ratica holds his weight so well, he moves fairly well both in open space and out of his stance. Footwork, especially laterally, is pretty good - even in tight spaces. Of course, as you would expect, Ratica's play strength is his top athletic trait.

Instincts: Playing out of the true tight end spot is where Ratica's best work comes from. He does a great job of sealing off edge rushers to open up outside rushing lanes, and well as setting chip blocks. Part of this is because, partially due to his above average lateral footwork, Ratica does extremely well when it comes to maintaining leverage with his lower body. His dense frame gives him some very good striking power, and it's fairly easy for Ratica to disrupt balance on initial hits, but also drive them back. When facing odd fronts or heavy boxes, he also does a fairly good job at correctly diagnosing blitzes, twists and stunts.

Polish: Ratica played multiple different blocking spots for Lakota West. There's as a normal inline blocker in both run blocking and pass pro, as a pull blocker that makes their way down field, and in the backfield in various pistol formations. While he has fantastic lower body leverage, despite having good striking power, his upper body leverage is good but not great - primarily because ability to actually hold blocks is hit or miss. Ratica won't blow you away as a pass catcher, but he is reliable here when called upon. Majority of his targets were short area hitch routes, and while his route running is a tad clunky, he did flash some run-after-catch prowess.

Bottom Line: Overall, this is a very underrated pickup for Louisville. Ratica might not be the flashiest pickup in this cycle since he's not a true pass catching tight end, but he has shown some great things on film. Clean up a couple things, and his ceiling has a chance to be extremely high once he gets on campus.

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(Photo of Xavier Ratica via Twitter/X)

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