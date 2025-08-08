Watch: Chris Barclay, Louisville RBs Talk Start of Fall Camp
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As quickly as it started, fall camp is now at the halfway point for the Louisville football program. While it started just last week, seven of their 15 allotted practice sessions are now in the books.
The biggest strength for the Cardinals on their entire team, without question, is at the running back spot. Isaac Brown is coming off of a season where he was named a Freshman All-American and the ACC Rookie of the Year, and is a preseason All-American heading into 2025.
His backup, Duke Watson also had a breakout 2024 true freshman campaign, and is arguably just as explosive as Brown. Then guys like Keyjuan Brown, Shaun Boykins Jr. and Jamarice Wilder round out the room very nicely.
So it shouldn't come as a shock to learn that this unit has been on fire during fall camp up to this point.
"iIt's been very, very exciting to see their growth," running backs coach Chris Barclay said.
Following the Cardinals' practice on Friday, Barclay, plus Isaac Brown, Duke Watson and Keyjuan Brown took time to meet with the media. They discussed the running backs position as a whole, how Isaac and Duke can build off of their stellar 2024 campaigns, the growth of Keyjuan, Shaun Boykins Jr's move to running back, and more.
Below are the videos from their press conference:
Running Backs Coach Chris Barclay
Running Backs Isaac Brown, Keyjuan Brown and Duke Watson
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Chris Barclay: Matthew McGavic - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky