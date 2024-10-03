Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for On The Pony Express' Billy Embody
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of suffered their first loss of the season up at Notre Dame, the Louisville football program is looking to get back on the right track this weekend, returning home for a showdown with ACC newcomer SMU.
Ahead of the matchup, Louisville Cardinals On SI sat down with Billy Embody of On The Pony Express to find out more about the Mustangs:
1. With SMU being one of three newcomers to the ACC this season, how have both the program as well as their fans faired in the adjustment?
SMU’s move to the ACC has been met with excitement and energy, both from the team and its fan base. The Mustangs have embraced the higher level of competition, showing they’re ready to compete against some of the nation’s best teams. Fans have responded in kind, with Ford Stadium experiencing significant attendance growth with a sellout vs. FSU and near sellouts the rest of the season. SMU is thriving in its new environment and if the team grabs a win Saturday, the top might really pop off for the fan base.
2. Ever since Kevin Jennings was named the starting QB, SMU’s offense has exploded over the last two games. What is the primary difference in this offense with him under center?
Kevin Jennings has injected a spark into SMU’s offense, leading them to explosive performances in the last two games. The main difference is his dual-threat ability, which keeps defenses on their heels. Whether extending plays with his legs or making smart decisions in the passing game, Jennings forces opponents to account for more variables. His confidence and poise have elevated the entire unit, making the offense more dynamic and difficult to defend. He's done that best in the passing game in a way, being able to throw strikes in the short to intermediate passing game while also hitting the occasional deep ball.
3. While the Mustangs’ defense has been up-and-down, they’re currently tied for the FBS lead in turnovers. What has been the key to their success in forcing turnovers?
SMU’s defense has been opportunistic, capitalizing on opponents' mistakes and making big plays when needed. The key has been their ability to stay aggressive. The defensive line’s pressure has forced quarterbacks into hurried throws, while the secondary and linebackers have been opportunistic in grabbing interceptions. It’s a combination of solid preparation, aggressive schemes, and the ability to turn momentum with big plays that have put them atop the FBS leaderboard in turnovers and non-offensive touchdowns scored.
4. We know about the various standouts such as Brashard Smith and Elijah Roberts, but who are the X-Factors for SMU on both sides of the ball?
Offensively, Roderick Daniels stands out as a versatile weapon. He’s been used at running back, receiver, and even on special teams, making him a crucial part of SMU’s game plan. Brashard Smith is a dark horse Heisman Trophy type right now with the pace he's on. Both players made big contributions this season so far. On defense, keep an eye on Tank Booker. His physicality in the trenches can disrupt the opposing offense’s rhythm and help contain Louisville’s dynamic attack. With Booker, that's allowed the Mustangs to get more out of Elijah Roberts and he's been an absolute wrecking ball off the edge for SMU.
5. What is the one thing that SMU has to do in order to pull off the upset?
To pull off the upset, SMU needs to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. That means continuing to run the ball effectively while also shutting down Louisville’s balanced offensive attack. Limiting big plays and winning the turnover battle will be critical, especially in a hostile road environment. If SMU can stay physical, avoid mistakes, and capitalize on key opportunities, they’ll have a solid shot at taking down the Top 25 Cardinals.
