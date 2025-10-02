Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for Virginia Cavaliers On SI's Jackson Caudell
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is still undefeated up to this point in the season, but their 4-0 record will be put to the test this weekend, with No. 24 Virginia marching into L&N Stadium.
Kickoff between Jeff Brohm's Cardinals and Tony Elliott's Cavaliers is set for Saturday, Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
Ahead of the matchup, Louisville Cardinals On SI sat down with Jackson Caudell of Virginia Cavaliers On SI to find out more about the Cavaliers:
1. The first three years under Tony Elliott for Virginia were mired in mediocrity, but the Cavaliers have exploded this season. What has been the fundamental difference in this team vs. the previous three?
I think the veteran leadership has been outstanding. Elliott was smart about the transfers he brought in and guys like Chandler Morris, Mitchell Melton, Cam Ross and J’Mari Taylor have not only been productive on the field but great locker room presences.
2. QB Chandler Morris is the engine that makes UVA’s prolific offense go. What makes him such a dynamic playmaker?
He knows where to go with the football and trust his playmakers. He has an issue forcing the ball into coverage at times, but he is a quick and decisive decision maker that UVA has lacked at the position.
3. Who would you say is the X-Factor among the offensive skill positions?
I think either Cam Ross or Trell Harris. Ross was the star of the first few games, but it has been Harris show the last two weeks.
4. While Virginia’s defense has lagged behind their offensive counterparts, what is one area where this unit shines?
The pass rush has improved in recent weeks. They are not a great unit by any means but they have shown the ability to get after the QB in certain situations
5. What is the one thing Virginia must do if they are to escape Louisville with a win?
5. Prevent explosive plays and stop the run. Louisville has a tremendous RB duo and a Jeff Brohm offense is always explosive but UVA has to get a few stops to win this game
(Photo of Chandler Morris: Geoff Burke - Imagn Images)
