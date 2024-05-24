Transfer DL Brandon Lane Flips Commitment from Louisville to Wisconsin
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Just four days after giving his verbal pledge to the Louisville football program, Brandon Lane has changed his mind.
The former Stephen F. Austin defensive lineman, who announced on May 20 that he would be transferring to the Cardinals, announced Friday that he has backed off of his commitment to Louisville and flipped to Wisconsin.
He's the second transfer to flip from Louisville in this cycle, following cornerback Jalen Kimber's decision to flip to Penn State during the winter portal window.
After entering the portal on the first day of the spring transfer window, Lane originally committed to Michigan State on Apr. 26. He then decommitted from the Spartans roughly a week later on May 2 before eventually deciding on Louisville just over two weeks later.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle spent the last two seasons with the Lumberjacks, and is coming off of his best season in college. Playing in all 11 games with seven starts, Lane collected 44 total tackles, 6.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.
Spending the first two years of his collegiate career at South Dakota State before transferring to Stephen F. Austin, the Kansas City, Mo. native was a fringe rotational piece over his first three years in college. During that time, he collected 12 tackles, 2.5 for loss and a sack in 11 games.
Louisville is now down to 27 transfer commitments in this cycle, while seeing 24 scholarship returners enter the portal. Nine Cards transferred out during the 15-day spring portal window, including four who joined as transfers during the 30-day winter portal window.
The Cardinals finished their 2023 season with an overall mark of 10-4 (7-1 in ACC) including a berth in the program's first ever ACC Championship Game. Year two under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 31 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Brandon Lane via Twitter)
