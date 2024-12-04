In-State '25 WR Brock Coffman Flips from Ohio to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the top prospects in the state of Kentucky is in fact staying home to play for the Louisville football program
Lexington (Ky.) Sayre School wide receiver Brock Coffman, who has been committed to Ohio since mid-October, announced Wednesday that he has flipped his verbal pledge and signed with the Cardinals.
It's the second commit-and-sign for Louisville today, which is the first day of the early signing period. The Cardinals also signed Moody (Ala.) HS defensive lineman Bailey Abercrombie this morning.
The 6-foot-0, 170-pound wideout has put up video game-like numbers for Sayre so far this season. Through 14 games, he has caught 89 receptions for 1,387 yards and 24 touchdowns, the latter of which leads the state. He also excels on the defensive side of the ball at defensive back, logging 67 tackles five interceptions and four tackles
The two-way star has helped guide Sayre to an undefeated record on the season, and a potential state title. The Spartans are set to face Raceland in the KHSAA Class 1A championship this Friday.
He ranks as high as the No. 12 prospect in the Commonwealth, according to Rivals, and is the 1,800th-ranked prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.
Coffman is now the 14th Class of 2025 prospect to officially sign with Louisville. The Cardinals have signed all of their currently committed recruits in the cycle.
(Photo of Brock Coffman via Twitter/X)
