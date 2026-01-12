Louisville WR Brock Coffman Enters Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football wide receiver Brock Coffman has entered his name into the transfer portal, he announced Monday on social media.

Coffman is one of 23 scholarship players for Louisville to announce his intentions to enter the portal in this cycle. Fortunately, the Cardinals have gained all their losses and then some, as they have secured 25 transfer commitments thus far. The 14-day transfer window officially opened up back on Jan. 2, and it is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

From a playing time perspective, Coffman's entry into the transfer portal does not come as a complete surprise. Louisville not only landed projected starters Tre Richardson and Lawayne McCoy via the portal, they convinced TreyShun Hurry and Kris Hughes to not transfer. Additionally, the Cardinals are welcoming four true freshman at the position, including four-star Paytion Cook.

Coffman originally committed to Louisville a little over a year ago, flipping from Ohio and signing during the early signing period. As a true freshman this past season, the 6-foot-0, 180-pound receiver saw action in four games, but played six total snaps.

Coming out of high school, the Lexington (Ky.) Sayre School product was an electric pass catcher. As a senior, he caught 89 receptions for 1,387 yards and 24 touchdowns, the latter of which led the state. He also excelled on the defensive side of the ball at defensive back, logging 67 tackles five interceptions and four tackles. The two-way star helped guide Sayre to an undefeated record and KHSAA Class 1A championship

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Brock Coffman via Twitter/X)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky