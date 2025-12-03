Watch: Louisville HC Jeff Brohm Talks Early Signing Period

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Wednesday was a big day for the Louisville football program. It marked the first day of the annual Early Signing Period, and the Cardinals were incredibly active when it came to securing National Letters of Intent from their Class of 2026 commits.

As of this writing, Louisville signed 15 high school seniors to join the fold for next season. This included 14 previously committed to the Cardinals, plus one more who pulled the trigger on Wednesday - although they did have one decommit.

"I think we're excited about the new additions to this point," head coach Jeff Brohm said. "Getting a combination of youth and experience will be important as we move forward. Seems like every year, the rosters are just going to change and change, and with influx of funds and people doing what they do now and then recruiting, you never know for sure who's going to be on your team.

"So you just got to continue to work it, and make sure that you're doing your part: build relationships, building trust, and building your team all the way till to the last minute."

On top of signing of their 15 commitments in the cycle, this included three players regarded as four-star prospects by the 247Sports Composite. Additionally, most of their signees are set to enroll early and take part in spring ball.

On Wednesday, Brohm took time to meet with the media. He discussed the various players who opted to sign with the Cardinals that morning, their additional recruiting needs, the recruiting landscape as a whole, and more

Below is the video from his press conference:

(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

