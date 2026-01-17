Murray State Transfer Safety, Louisville Commit Dylan Rowsey Re-Enters Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As it turns out, Dylan Rowsey will not be suiting up for the Louisville football program.

The transfer safety from Murray State, who committed to the Cardinals this past Tuesday, has re-entered the portal, according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer. Rowsey had signed with UofL at the time of his commitment, per Hummer, but had yet to be officially announced be the program.

Rowsey is the second transfer to back off his commitment after giving his verbal pledge to Louisville. Kentucky wide receiver Hardley Gilmore IV did the same, flipping to and signing with Baylor.

Even with Rowsey no longer in the fold, Louisville has still landed 27 transfer commitments, offsetting 24 portal defections that they saw during the transfer window. The 14-day window officially closed this past Friday, and it is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound safety was one of the most prolific tacklers in all of college football this season, finishing with 139 total tackles - with 89 of them being solo stops. Not only did Rowsey have the fourth-most total tackles in the FCS, it was also the eighth-most in all of Division I, while no one in D1 football had more solo tackles.

He also collected 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, two interceptions, a pass breakup, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. The Rienzi, Miss. native took home an FCS All-American honorable mention by the Associated Press for his efforts. Rowsey spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at the JUCO level at Itawamba Community College.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

