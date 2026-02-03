Watch: Louisville HC Jeff Brohm Talks Portal Recruiting, Staff Hires and More

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's 2025 season might have ended nearly two months ago, but it's been far from a down time for the coaching staff since then.

Head coach Jeff Brohm and Co. were incredibly busy on the roster construction front during the month of January. They had the dubious task of navigating the transfer portal, which now just one 14-day window instead one in the winter and one in the spring. While they lost 25 player in this window, they also landed 30 transfers during this time, boasting to No. 5 portal class, per On3, as a result.

Once the portal recruiting was done, the staff hit the high school trail hard as well. By the time the January contact period ended, Louisville had offered over 150 prospects in the Class of 2027 and beyond, including multiple four- and five-star prospects.

"We're excited to get this 2026

off season underway," head coach Jeff Brohm said. "I think that we put a lot of work into the roster. We feel good about the direction we're going, about the additions we made, about the people we were able to retain that are coming back.

"We have some subtle changes on the coaching staff. We feel great about the direction we're going there, and it's full speed ahead. I think as you look at finding ways to improve and get better when at the highest level, that's going to be our goal."

Brohm had to make some new hires to his staff following a few defections. Tight ends coach Ryan Wallace left for Oregon State, while defensive line coach Mark Hagen's contract was not renewed, and he too left for Corvallis. Defensive coordinator and safeties coach Ron English is also gone, at least for now, as he opted to take the 2026 season off from coaching.

On Tuesday, Brohm took time to meet with the media. He discussed Louisville's efforts in the transfer portal, briefed on some hires made to his staff, looked forward to spring ball, and more.

Below is the video from his press conferences:

Head Coach Jeff Brohm

