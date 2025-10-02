Jeff Brohm Suggests Georgia Wants to Back Out of Series vs. Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With both the ACC and SEC moving to a nine-game conference schedules moving forward, we have seen a handful of future home-and-home series across college football get cancelled as a result.
As it turns out, Louisville's planned matchups with Georgia could be next.
Speaking on his coaches show this past Wednesday night, Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm suggested that Bulldogs are looking to get out of the home-and-home series between the two schools.
"I don't know if I'm supposed to say this, but we want to play Georgia. We've gathered some information, or maybe that's- I don't want to speak out of tune, but I don't know if it's vice versa," he said. "I'm hopeful that we can play the game, but I don't know where that's at right now."
Currently, Georgia is slated to come to L&N Stadium for the 2026 season, with Louisville then making a return trip to Sanford Stadium in 2027. The two schools have faced just one time, with UGA claiming a 37-14 victory in the 2014 Belk Bowl.
The Cardinals also have a home-and-home series with Texas A&M scheduled, heading to College Station in 2028 before hosting the Aggies in 2029. In the past, Brohm has not shied away from to keep playing both home-and-homes, and he reiterated that stance on his coaches show.
"Look, I'm a football guy, just like you guys are," he said. "I want to see good games. If that means we have a super tough schedule, I'm all for it. I want to compete, and I want our players and fans to be a part of great competition, and play great opponents. I would hope that we can do that, but we'll see."
Louisville AD Josh Heird shares Brohm's sentiment, saying he "absolutely" wants to keep the home-and-home vs. Georgia. Additionally, as part of the move to nine-game conference schedules, both the ACC and SEC mandated that each member also has to schedule at least one out-of-conference matchup against a power conference opponent.
However, both the Cardinals and Bulldogs already have an annual out-of-conference rivalry game. Of course, Louisville has the Battle for the Governors' Cup vs. Kentucky - which is also on shaky ground for the future - while Georgia has Clean, Old Fashioned Hate vs. Georgia Tech.
Georgia wouldn't be the first power conference team in recent years to say no to playing the Cardinals. Indiana backed out of a home-and-home with Louisville, while Tennessee and Ole Miss both declined matchups when approached by Jeff Brohm and the Cardinals.
(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
