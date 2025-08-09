Watch: Louisville HC Jeff Brohm Talks First Scrimmage of Fall Camp
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's 2025 fall camp is about to head into the homestretch. The Cardinals are roughly two weeks into their three-week preseason, with eight practices under their belt.
The eighth practice of fall camp, which took place on Saturday, served as the first true scrimmage of the fall for Louisville. While there are certainly some things that head coach Jeff Brohm wants his team to continue working on, he was largely pleased with what he saw.
"I think scrimmage one, for the most part, some good things happened," Brohm said.
Following Saturday's scrimmage, Brohm took time to meet with the media. He discussed the progress on both sides of the ball, what stood out to him the most both during the scrimmage and throughout fall camp as a whole, and more.
Louisville is set to kickoff year three under Brohm in exactly three weeks. The Cardinals will be hosting in-state FCS foe Eastern Kentucky, with kickoff set for Saturday, August 30 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
Below is the video from his press conference:
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
More Cardinals Stories
- Shaun Boykins Jr. Transitioning well to Running Back in Louisville's Fall Camp
- Louisville's Running Backs Gearing Up for an Explosive 2025 Season
- Notes and Observations from Louisville's Seventh Open Fall Camp Practice
- Louisville's Pete Nygra Named to Rimington Award Watch List
- Watch: Chris Barclay, Louisville RBs Talk Start of Fall Camp
(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky