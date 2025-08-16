Watch: Louisville HC Jeff Brohm Talks Final Scrimmage of Fall Camp
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The third fall camp of the Jeff Brohm era of the Louisville football program is now in the books.
On Saturday, the Cardinals held their final practice session of the 2025 preseason. It also served as the third true scrimmage of the fall for Louisville.
Like with the the first two scrimmages, while there were certainly some things Brohm wanted to have cleaned up, he was still pleased with what he saw overall.
"I think we really made some strides here lately, especially on defense," Brohm said regarding the final scrimmage and end of fall camp overall. "The last few days of practice has been our best days on defense. Really building on that, making sure we're sharp on that side of the ball has been an emphasis, and I think that we've made strides. I think people are understanding what we're doing, and we got to continue to push forward.
"Offense, it's been up and down, but our playmakers normally show up. They got to show up every game, they got to do it in practice. We got to get the other ones ready to go. We got to figure out ways to protect the quarterback as much as we can. We got to get the running game going. I but I think it's a good learning experience throughout the camp, and we know what things we need to work on to get better."
Following Saturday's scrimmage, Brohm took time to meet with the media. He discussed the progress he saw on the defensive side of the ball, the quarterback battles, when they'll transition to game-planning mode, and more.
Below is the video from his press conference:
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky