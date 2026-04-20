Two-Way '27 ATH Brooklyn Maxey Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has struck again in the Class of 2027.

Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day two-way athlete Brooklyn Maxey announced Monday that he has committed to the Cardinals. He's the second commit in as many days for UofL, with Bradenton (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney defensive lineman Kaleb Exume committing on Sunday.

Maxey chose Louisville primarily over Alabama, Kansas State and Kentucky, but also held offers from Auburn, Florida State, Penn State, Pitt, SMU, Virginia Tech and others. He's taken a few visits to UofL since being offered back in January, most recently during spring ball, and has an official visit with the Cardinals locked in for May 29.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound two-way player ranks as high as the No. 43 athlete in the 2027 cycle, and the 107th-ranked prospect in the talent-rich state of Florida, per On3/Rivals' in-house rankings. Maxey is ranked as the No. 810 recruit in the nation by the 247Sports Composite.

A wide receiver on offense and a linebacker/safety on defense, Maxey performs at a high level on both sides of the football. As a receiver, he caught 42 passes for 764 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior this past season. Maxey also collected 37 total tackles (28 solo) and logged a pair of pass breakups. He also got some work in as a kickoff returner, averaging 38.9 yards on nine returns - including logging a pair of kick return touchdowns.

Maxey is the 11th commitment in Louisville's 2027 recruiting class, which is on pace to be the best in school history. It not only ranks as the second-best class in the ACC (Miami), but the No. 12 class in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite. Five of their commitments are regarded as four-star prospects by the composite.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram for the latest news.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Brooklyn Maxey via Twitter/X)