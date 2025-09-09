Louisville Report

Cards in the NFL: 2025 Week 1

Here’s how former Louisville Cardinals performed in Week One of the 2025 NFL season.

Matthew McGavic

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The opening week of the National Football League's 2025 season is now in the books. As expected, former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league.

19 former Cards have made it to active NFL rosters so far this season, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.

Here are how former Cardinals fared in Week One of the 2025 NFL season:

Yasir Abdullah

Position: Linebacker
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Years at UofL: 2018-22

Week 1 (vs. Panthers): Subbed for no stats.

Season (One games, zero starts): No stats.

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (at Bills): Subbed for three tackles (two solo).

Season (One game, zero starts): Three tackles (two solo).

Tutu Atwell

Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Years at UofL: 2018-20

Week 1 (vs. Rams): Started for one reception on one target for four yards.

Season (One game, one start): One reception on one target for four yards.

Mekhi Becton

Position: Offensive Guard/Tackle
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Years at UofL: 2017-19

Week 1 (vs. Chiefs): Started at right guard.

Season: One game, one start.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Years at UofL: 2011-13

Week 1 (at Falcons): Did not play.

Season (Zero games, zero starts): No stats.

Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

Position: Cornerback
Team: Tennessee Titans
Years at UofL: 2022-23

Week 1 (at Broncos): Started for nine tackles (six solo), two tackles for loss, and one pass defense.

Season (One game, one start): Nine tackles (six solo), two tackles for loss, and one pass defense.

Kei'Trel Clark

Position: Cornerback
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Years at UofL: 2020-22

Week 1: Inactive.

Season (Zero games, zero starts): No stats.

YaYa Diaby

Position: Defensive End/Outside Linebacker
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Years at UofL: 2020-22

Week 1 (at Falcons): Started for three solo tackles, one tackle for loss and two QB hits.

Season (One game, one start): Three solo tackles, one tackle for loss and two QB hits.

Storm Duck

Position: Cornerback
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2023

Week 1 (at Colts): Started for two tackles (one solo) and one pass defense.

Season (One game, one start): Two tackles (one solo) and one pass defense.

Ashton Gillotte

Position: Defensive End
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Years at UofL: 2021-24

Week 1 (vs. Chargers): Subbed for one solo tackle.

Season (one game, zero starts): One solo tackle.

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (at Bears): Started for two solo tackles and two QB hits.

Season (One game, one start): Two solo tackles and two QB hits.

Isaac Guerendo

Position: Running Back
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Years at UofL: 2023

Week 1 (at Seahawks): Subbed for one kickoff return for 16 yards.

Season (One game, zero starts): One kickoff return for 16 yards.

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (at Bills): Started for 14-19 for 209 yards and two touchdowns; six rushes for 70 yards and one touchdown.

Season (One game, one start): 14-19 for 209 yards and two touchdowns; six rushes for 70 yards and one touchdown.

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 1 (at Rams): Started for two tackles (one solo) and two QB hits.

Season (One game, one start): Two tackles (one solo) and two QB hits.

Quincy Riley

Position: Cornerback
Team: New Orleans Saints
Years at UofL: 2022-24

Week 1 (vs. Cardinals): Subbed for no stats.

Season (One game, zero starts): No stats.

Tyler Shough

Position: Quarterback
Team: New Orleans Saints
Years at UofL: 2024

Week 1 (vs. Cardinals): Did not play.

Season (Zero games, zero starts): No stats.

Jamari Thrash

Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Cleveland Browns
Years at UofL: 2023

Week 1 (vs. Bengals): Subbed for one reception on one target for six yards.

Season (One game, zero starts): One reception on one target for six yards.

Corey Thornton

Position: Cornerback
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2024

Week 1 (at Jaguars): Subbed for no stats.

Season (One game, no starts): No stats.

Jordan Watkins

Position: Wide Receiver
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Years at UofL: 2020-21

Week 1: Inactive.

Season (Zero games, zero starts): No stats.

(Photo of Lamar Jackson: Mark Konezny - Imagn Images)

Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

