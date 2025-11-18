Cards in the NFL: 2025 Week 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week 11 of the National Football League's 2025 season is now in the books. As expected, former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league.
20 former Cards have made it to active NFL rosters so far this season, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.
Here are how former Cardinals fared in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season:
Yasir Abdullah
Position: Linebacker
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Years at UofL: 2018-22
Week 1 (vs. Panthers): Subbed for no stats.
Week 2 (at Bengals): Subbed one assisted tackle.
Week 3 (vs. Texans): Subbed for no stats.
Week 4-6: Inactive.
Week 7 (vs. Rams): Subbed for one solo tackle.
Week 8: Bye Week
Week 9 (at Raiders): Subbed for onw solo tackle.
Week 10 (at Texans): Subbed for one solo tackle.
Week 11 (vs. Chargers): Subbed for three tackles (two solo).
Season (Seven games, zero starts): Seven tackles (five solo).
Jaire Alexander
Position: Cornerback
Team: Baltimore Ravens/Philadelphia Eagles
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (at Bills): Subbed for three tackles (two solo).
Weeks 2-4: Inactive.
Week 5 (vs. Texans): Subbed for two solo tackles.
Week 6 (vs. Rams): Did not play.
Week 7: Bye Week
Weeks 8-10: Inactive. Traded to Eagles after week nine.
Week 11: Placed on Reserve/Retired List prior to Week 11.
Season (Two games, zero starts): Five tackles (four solo).
Tutu Atwell
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Years at UofL: 2018-20
Week 1 (vs. Rams): Started for one reception on one target for four yards.
Week 2 (at Titans): Started for no receptions on one target.
Week 3 (at Eagles): Subbed for no stats
Week 4 (vs. Colts): Subbed for one reception on two targets for an 88 yard touchdown.
Week 5 (vs. 49ers): Started for two receptions on four targets for 72 yards.
Week 6: Inactive.
Week 7 (at Jaguars): Started for no stats.
Week 8: Bye Week.
Weeks 9-12: Injured Reserve.
Season (Six games, four starts): Four receptions on eight targets for 164 yards and one touchdown.
Mekhi Becton
Position: Offensive Guard/Tackle
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Years at UofL: 2017-19
Weeks 1-3: Started at right guard.
Week 4: Inactive.
Weeks 5-8: Started at right guard.
Week 9: Inactive.
Weeks 10-11: Started at right guard.
Season: Nine games, nine starts.
Teddy Bridgewater
Position: Quarterback
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Years at UofL: 2011-13
Weeks 1-6: Did not play.
Week 7 (at Lions): Subbed for one rush for -1 yards (kneel down).
Week 8: Did not play.
Week 9: Bye Week.
Week 10: Did not play.
Week 11 (at Bills): Subbed for one rush for -1 yards (kneel down).
Season (Two games, zero starts): Two rushes for -2 yards.
Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
Position: Cornerback
Team: Tennessee Titans/New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2022-23
Week 1 (at Broncos): Started for nine tackles (six solo), two tackles for loss, and one pass defense.
Week 2 (vs. Rams): Started for eight tackles (five solo).
Week 3 (vs. Colts): Inactive. Traded to Jets prior to Week 4.
Week 4: Inactive.
Week 5 (vs. Cowboys): Subbed for no stats.
Week 6 (vs. Broncos): Subbed for six tackles (five solo), one tackle for loss and one forced fumble.
Week 7 (vs. Panthers): Subbed for six tackles (four solo).
Week 8 (at Bengals): Subbed for seven tackles (four solo) and two pass defenses.
Week 9: Bye Week.
Week 10 (vs. Browns): Started for four tackles (two solo).
Week 11 (at Patriots): Started for eight tackles (six solo).
Season (Eight games, four starts): 48 tackles (32 solo), three tackles for loss, three pass defenses and one forced fumble.
Kei'Trel Clark
Position: Cornerback
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Years at UofL: 2020-22
Week 1: Inactive.
Week 2 (vs. Panthers): Subbed one pass defense and two tackles (one solo).
Week 3 (at 49ers): Subbed for five tackles (three solo).
Week 4 (vs. Seahawks): Subbed for three tackles (two solo) and one tackle for loss.
Week 5 (vs. Titans): Started for four tackles (two solo) and one pass defense.
Week 6 (at Colts): Subbed for two tackles (one solo).
Week 7 (vs. Packers): Subbed for one solo tackle.
Week 8: Bye Week.
Week 9 (at Cowboys): Subbed for one solo tackle.
Week 10 (at Seahawks): Subbed for three tackles (two solo) and one fumble forced.
Week 11 (vs. 49ers): Subbed for two solo tackles.
Season (Nine games, one start): 23 tackles (15 solo), one tackle for loss, two pass defenses and one fumble forced.
YaYa Diaby
Position: Defensive End/Outside Linebacker
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Years at UofL: 2020-22
Week 1 (at Falcons): Started for three solo tackles, one tackle for loss and two QB hits.
Week 2 (at Texans): Started for two tackles (one solo).
Week 3 (vs. Jets): Started for four tackles (two solo), one sack, two tackles for loss and two QB hits.
Week 4 (vs. Eagles): Started for three solo tackles.
Week 5 (at Seahawks): Started for two tackles (one solo) and one quarterback hit.
Week 6 (vs. 49ers): Started for three solo tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.
Week 7 (at Lions): Started for five tackles (two solo), one sack, two tackles for loss, one QB hit and one forced fumble.
Week 8 (at Saints): Started for one assisted tackle.
Week 9: Bye Week.
Week 10 (vs. Patriots): Started for three tackles (one solo) and one quarterback hit.
Week 11 (at Bills): Started for two tackles (one solo) and one quarterback hit.
Season (10 games, 10 starts): 28 tackles (17 solo), seven tackles for loss, four sacks, eight QB hits and one forced fumble.
Storm Duck
Position: Cornerback
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2023
Week 1 (at Colts): Started for two tackles (one solo) and one pass defense.
Weeks 2-7: Inactive.
Week 8 (at Falcons): Subbed for no stats. Suffered season-ending knee injury.
Season (Two games, one start): Two tackles (one solo) and one pass defense.
Ashton Gillotte
Position: Defensive End
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Years at UofL: 2021-24
Week 1 (vs. Chargers): Subbed for one solo tackle.
Week 2 (vs. Eagles): Subbed for three tackles (one solo) and one tackle for loss.
Week 3 (at Giants): Subbed for a blocked extra point attempt.
Week 4 (vs. Ravens): Started for one solo tackle.
Week 5 (at Jaguars): Subbed for two tackles (one solo).
Week 6 (vs. Lions): Subbed for no stats.
Week 7 (vs. Raiders): Subbed for two tackles.
Week 8 (vs. Commanders): Subbed for one assisted tackle.
Week 9 (at Bills): Subbed for three tackles (one solo), half a sack and two quarterback hits.
Week 10: Bye Week.
Week 11 (at Broncos): Subbed for two solo tackles.
Season (10 games, one start): 15 tackles (seven solo), one tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, two QB hits and one blocked extra point attempt.
Jonathan Greenard
Position: Outside Linebacker
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (at Bears): Started for two solo tackles and two QB hits.
Week 2 (vs. Falcons): Started for four tackles (one solo), one sack, one tackle for loss and two QB hits.
Week 3 (vs. Bengals): Started for three tackles (two solo), two tackles for loss and one QB hit.
Week 4 (vs. Steelers): Started for two tackles (one solo), one QB hit and one forced fumble.
Week 5 (at Browns): Started for four tackles (two solo), one tackle for loss, one QB hit and two pass defenses.
Week 6: Bye Week
Week 7 (vs. Eagles): Started for three solo tackles and two tackles for loss.
Week 8 (at Chargers): Started for six tackles (five solo), three tackles for loss, one sack and two QB hits.
Week 9 (at Lions): Started for four tackles (two solo) and a tackle for loss.
Week 10 (vs. Ravens): Started for two tackles (one solo) and one pass defense.
Week 11 (vs. Bears): Inactive.
Season (Nine games, nine starts): 30 tackles (19 solo), two sacks, 10 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, three pass defenses and nine QB hits.
Isaac Guerendo
Position: Running Back
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Years at UofL: 2023
Week 1 (at Seahawks): Subbed for one kickoff return for 16 yards.
Week 2 (at Saints): Subbed for two kickoff returns for 47 yards.
Week 3 (vs. Cardinals): Subbed for one kickoff return for 19 yards.
Week 4 (vs. Jaguars): Subbed for no stats.
Week 5 (at Rams): Subbed for one kickoff return for 18 yards
Weeks 6-11: Subbed for no stats.
Season (10 games, zero starts): Five kickoff returns for 100 yards.
Lamar Jackson
Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (at Bills): Started for 14-19 for 209 yards and two touchdowns; six rushes for 70 yards and one touchdown.
Week 2 (vs. Browns): Started for 19-29 for 225 yards and four touchdowns; two carries for 13 yards.
Week 3 (vs. Lions): Started for 21-27 for 288 yards, three touchdowns; seven rushes for 35 yards.
Week 4 (at Chiefs): Started for 14-20 for 147 yards, one touchdown and one interception; six carries for 48 yards and one fumble.
Weeks 5-6: Inactive.
Week 7: Bye Week
Week 8 (vs. Bears): Inactive.
Week 9 (at Dolphins): Started for 18-23 for 204 yards and four touchdowns; five rushes for 14 yards.
Week 10 (at Vikings): Started for 17-29 passing for 176 yards and one touchdown; nine rushes for 36 yards.
Week 11 (at Browns): Started for 14-25 passing for 193 yards and two interceptions; four rushes for 10 yards.
Season (Seven games, seven starts): 117-172 (68.0 percent) for 1,442 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interception; 39 rushes for 226 yards, one touchdown and one fumble.
Sheldon Rankins
Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2012-15
Week 1 (at Rams): Started for two tackles (one solo) and two QB hits.
Week 2 (vs. Buccaneers): Started for two solo tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and one QB hit.
Week 3 (at Jaguars): Started for two solo tackles.
Week 4 (vs. Titans): Started for two tackles.
Week 5 (at Ravens): Started for no stats.
Week 6: Bye Week
Week 7 (at Seahawks): Started for three tackles.
Week 8 (vs. 49ers): Started for no stats.
Week 9 (vs. Broncos): Started for three tackles (one solo).
Week 10 (vs. Jaguars): Started for one assisted tackle and one fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Week 11 (at Titans): Started for three tackles (one solo) and one tackle for loss.
Season (10 games, 10 starts): 18 tackles (seven solo), three tackles for loss, one sack, three QB hits and one fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Quincy Riley
Position: Cornerback
Team: New Orleans Saints
Years at UofL: 2022-24
Week 1 (vs. Cardinals): Subbed for no stats.
Week 2 (vs. 49ers): Subbed for one solo tackle.
Week 3 (at Seahawks): Subbed for one solo tackle and one forced fumble.
Week 4 (at Bills): Subbed for four solo tackles.
Week 5 (vs. Giants): Subbed for one solo tackle.
Week 6 (vs. Patriots): Started for one solo tackle and one pass defense.
Week 7 (at Bears): Started for three solo tackles, one interception, and one pass defense.
Week 8 (vs. Buccaneers): Subbed for two solo tackles.
Week 9 (at Rams): Subbed for one pass defense.
Week 10 (at Panthers): Subbed for three solo tackles and one pass defense.
Week 11: Bye Week.
Season (10 games, two starts): 16 solo tackles, one interception, four pass defenses and one forced fumble.
Tyler Shough
Position: Quarterback
Team: New Orleans Saints
Years at UofL: 2024
Weeks 1-2: Did not play.
Week 3 (at Seahawks): Subbed for 0-for-2.
Weeks 4-7: Did not play.
Week 8 (vs. Buccaneers): Subbed for 17-30 for 128 yards and one interception; three rushes for 12 yards.
Week 9 (at Rams): Started for 15-24 for 176 yards, one touchdown and one interception; one rush for two yards.
Week 10 (at Panthers): Started for 19-27 passing for 282 yards and two touchdowns; 4 rushes for -3 yards.
Week 11: Bye Week
Season (Four games, two start): 51-for-5836 (61.4 percent) for 586 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions; eight rushes for 11 yards.
Jamari Thrash
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Cleveland Browns
Years at UofL: 2023
Week 1 (vs. Bengals): Subbed for one reception on one target for six yards.
Week 2 (at Ravens): Subbed for one reception on one target for five yards.
Week 3 (vs. Packers): Subbed for two receptions on three targets for seven yards.
Week 4 (at Lions): Subbed for no stats.
Week 5 (vs. Vikings): Started for one reception on one target for 22 yards.
Week 6 (at Steelers): Subbed for two receptions on three targets for 13 yards.
Week 7 (vs. Dolphins): Subbed for one reception on two targets for 23 yards.
Week 8 (at Patriots): Subbed for two receptions on three targets for 31 yards.
Week 9: Bye Week.
Week 10 (at Jets): Subbed for one target.
Week 11 (vs. Ravens): Inactive.
Season (Nine games, one start): 10 receptions on 15 targets for 107 yards.
Corey Thornton
Position: Cornerback
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2024
Weeks 1-2: Subbed for no stats.
Week 3 (vs. Falcons): Subbed for one assisted tackle.
Week 4 (at Patriots): Subbed for no stats.
Week 5 (vs. Dolphins): Subbed for three tackles (two solo) and one pass defense.
Weeks 6-7: Subbed for no stats.
Week 8 (vs. Bills): Subbed for two tackles (1 solo).
Week 9 (at Packers): Subbed for no stats.
Week 10 (vs. Saints): Subbed for one solo tackle.
Week 11 (at Falcons): Subbed for five tackles (three solo), two pass defenses and one forced fumble.
Season (11 games, no starts): 12 tackles (seven solo), three pass defenses and one forced fumble.
Greedy Vance
Position: Cornerback
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Years at UofL: 2020-21
Weeks 1-2: Practice squad.
Week 3 (at Commanders): Activated from practice squad but did not play. Reverted back to practice squad afterwards.
Weeks 4-8: Practice squad.
Week 9 (vs. Jaguars): Activated from practice squad, and subbed for one solo tackle. Reverted back to practice squad afterwards.
Weeks 10-11: Practice squad.
Season (One game, no starts): One solo tackle.
Jordan Watkins
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Years at UofL: 2020-21
Weeks 1-7: Inactive.
Week 8 (at Texans): Subbed for one catch on two targets for seven yards.
Week 9 (at Giants): Subbed for one reception on one target for 19 yards.
Week 10 (vs. Rams): Subbed for no stats.
Week 11 (at Cardinals): Inactive.
Season (Three game, zero starts): Two catches on three targets for 26 yards.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Mekhi Becton: Jayne Kamin - Oncea-Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky