Louisville Football CFB25 Preview: Game 6 at Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is now staring at back-to-back losses, most recently suffering a mistake-filled 34-27 loss at home to SMU
Next up on the docket, the Cardinals are heading back on the road for a showdown at Virginia. Kickoff against the Cavaliers is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
We still have a few days until the No. 22 Cardinals do battle against the Cavaliers, but thanks to the video game 'EA Sports College Football 25,' we have some idea of how the contest might pan out.
In our CFB25 Preview Series during the preseason, Louisville was able to squeeze out a victory on the road, coming out on top with a 31-21 win. Since then, the ratings for both sides have been slightly adjusted from what they were on launch day.
Louisville is now regarded as an 88 overall team with an 83 offensive rating and an 86 defense rating, while Virginia stands at an 80 overall with a 78 offensive rating and a 74 defensive rating. At launch, the Cardinals were an 85 overall with an 84 offensive rating and an 82 defensive rating, while the Cavaliers actually sported the same ratings.
So how does College Football 25 have the game between Louisville and Virginia playing out now with kickoff just a few days away? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Cavaliers in a CPU controlled matchup below, with time stamps for each segment of the game:
- 0:00 - First Quarter
- 14:00 - Second Quarter
- 32:27 - Third Quarter
- 49:29 - Fourth Quarter
- 1:08:33 - Overtime
- 1:12:57 - Stat Breakdown
