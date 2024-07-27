Louisville Preseason CFB25 Preview Series: Game 6 at Virginia
Welcome to the 'Louisville Preseason CFB25 Preview Series.' Here, we at Louisville Report are CPU simulating each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2024 season using the video game 'EA Sports College Football 25.'
Next up, we're looking at Louisville's road matchup at Virginia.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As quickly as the Louisville football program started their virtual 2024 season on a three-game winning streak, they've dropped lost back-to-back games.
Returning home to L&N Stadium after being whipped by Notre Dame, the Cardinals were dealt an upset loss by ACC newcomer SMU, falling 38-34 to the Mustangs to move to 3-2
The loss came in spite of a great passing attack. Quarterback Tyler Shough went 33-of-41 with 470 yards and three touchdowns, while wide receiver Caullin Lacy had 12 catches for 200 yards and two scores. WR Chris Bell had seven catches for 103 yards, while Ja'Corey Brooks had seven for 91 yards and a touchdown.
But defensively, Louisville had absolutely no answer, giving up 607 total yards to SMU. Quarterback Preston Stone was surgical, going 37-of-40 for an insane 523 yards and five touchdowns.
This week, Louisville heads back on the road, heading to Charlottesville for a showdown with Virginia. In College Football 25, the Cavaliers sport an 80 overall rating, with their offense coming in at 78 overall and their defense at 74 overall.
Virginia's offense might not be the most intimidating in the ACC, but they have some playmakers. Wide receivers Malachi Fields and Chris Tyree come in at 87 and 80 overall respectively, while young quarterback Anthony Colandrea gets some respect with a 78 overall.
The Cavaliers' defense was certainly a unit that left some to be desired, but it also boats one of the top defenders in the ACC in safety Jonas Sanker, who comes in as a 92 overall. Add in corner Kempton Shine at 84 overall and safety Antonio Clary at an 80, and UVa boasts a good starting secondary.
So how does College Football 25 have the game between Louisville and Virginia playing out? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Cavaliers on the virtual gridiron, with time stamps for each segment of the game, below:
- 0:00 - First Quarter
- 14:44 - Second Quarter
- 34:49 - Third Quarter
- 49:46 - Fourth Quarter
- 1:09:37 - Stat Breakdown
(Photo of Jawhar Jordan: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X