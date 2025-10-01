Louisville Football CFB26 Preview: Game 5 vs. Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - They might have found themselves in a 17-0 hole before the first quarter even ended, but the Louisville football program was able to show tremendous poise and fight down the stretch at Pitt, leaving the Steel City with a hard-fought 34-27 comeback win.
Next up, Louisville returns to L&N Stadium to take on Virginia in their first home ACC game of the season. Kickoff against the Cavaliers is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
We still have a few days until Cardinals do battle against the Falcons, but thanks to the video game 'EA Sports College Football 26,' we have some idea of how the contest might pan out.
Louisville is now regarded as an 82 overall team with an 83 offensive rating and an 82 defense rating, while Virginia stands at an 80 overall with an 80 offensive rating and an 78 defensive rating. At launch, the Cardinals were an 81 overall with an 82 offensive rating and an 84 defensive rating, while the Cavaliers' respective rating remained the same.
During our CFB26 Preseason Preview Series, much like last week's real-world game at Pitt, the Cards overcame an early 14-0 deficit to claim a 34-24 victory over the Hoos. How does College Football 26 have the game between Louisville and Virginia playing out now with kickoff just a few days away?
Check out the Cardinals vs. the Cavaliers in a CPU controlled matchup below:
