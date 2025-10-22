Louisville Football CFB26 Preview: Game 7 vs. Boston College
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - At the halfway point of the 2025 season, the Louisville football program is riding some serious momentum. They most recently took down No. 2 Miami in South Florida, and are firmly back in the mix for the ACC title race.
Next up, the Cardinals return home to L&N Stadium for a matchup against Boston College. Kickoff against the Eagles is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
We still have a few days until Cardinals do battle against the Eagles, but thanks to the video game 'EA Sports College Football 26,' we have some idea of how the contest might pan out.
Louisville is now regarded as an 82 overall team with an 83 offensive rating and an 82 defense rating, while Boston College stands at a 78 overall with a 78 offensive rating and an 80 defensive rating. At launch, the Cardinals were an 81 overall with an 82 offensive rating and an 84 defensive rating, while the Eagles' respective rating remained the same.
During our CFB26 Preseason Preview Series, the Cardinals used a strong second half to pull away from the Eagles, earning a 26-9 victory. How does College Football 26 have the game between Louisville and Boston College playing out now with kickoff just a few days away?
Check out the Cardinals vs. the Eagles in a CPU controlled matchup below:
(Photo of Chris Bell: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
