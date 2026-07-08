Louisville Preseason CFB27 Preview Series: Game 5 at NC State

Welcome to the 'Louisville Preseason CFB27 Preview Series.' Here, we at Louisville Cardinals On SI are CPU simulating each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2026 season using the video game 'EA Sports College Football 27.'

Today, we're looking at Louisville's first true road game of the season at NC State.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Survive and advance is the name of the game in college sports, and that's exactly what the Louisville football program had to do against Wake Forest.

Welcoming the upset-minded Demon Deacons to L&N Stadium, the Cardinals did just enough to stave off a stunning loss, escaping with a narrow 12-10 victory. UofL improves to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in ACC play so far in our Preseason CFB27 Series.

Louisville could only muster 318 yards of offense, with PK Nick Keller accounting for all 12 of their points after going 4-for-4 on field goal attempts - including the go-ahead game-winner with just 15 seconds left. QB Lincoln Kienholz went 27-of-35 for 289 yards, with WR Tre Richardson being his favorite target following a six-catch, 82-yard day. Defensively, the Cardinals held NC State to only 322 yards, with LB Stanquan Clark logging 19 tackles, four for loss and an interception.

This week, Louisville is hitting the road, traveling to NC State for their first true road game of the virtual season. In College Football 27, the Wolfpack sport a 79 overall rating, with their offense coming in at 81 overall and their defense at 77 overall.

NC State has been decimated by the portal in recent years, but they still have some weapons on offense - namely QB C.J. Bailey (84 OVR) and WR Victor Snow (88 OVR). Defensively, the Pack aren't what they typically have been under head coach Dave Doeren, but CB Brian Nelson (87 OVR) and S King Mack (84 OVR) hold down the secondary well.

So how does College Football 27 have the game between Louisville and NC State playing out? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Wolfpack on the virtual gridiron below:

Complete Preseason CFB27 Preview Series:

Game 1 vs. Ole Miss

Game 3 vs. SMU

Game 4 vs. Wake Forest

Game 6 vs. Florida State

Game 7 at Syracuse

Game 8 vs. Stanford

Game 9 at Georgia Tech

Game 10 at North Carolina

Game 11 vs. Pitt

Game 12 at Kentucky

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(Photo of Isaac Brown: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)