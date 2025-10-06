Louisville's Chris Bell Named to ACC Wide Receiver of the Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Wide Receiver of the Week, the ACC announced Monday.
The Cardinals have had a player named to the ACC Players of the Week in four of their first five games of the 2025 season. Additionally Bell becomes the second Card this season to earn the honor twice.
Running back Isaac Brown earned that honor after his 126 yards/two touchdown effort vs. Eastern Kentucky, while linebacker T.J. Quinn was named after 11 tackles and a sack vs. James Madison. After the win at Pitt, both Bell (10 catches for 135 yards and one touchdown) and Quinn (five tackles, two interceptions, one pass break up) were named.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound wideout is coming off of his second-straight career performance. He logged 12 receptions for 170 yards and two touchdowns against Virginia, all of which reset career-highs that he had previously set that week before at Pitt. Despite his efforts, Louisville lost 30-27 in overtime.
Bell has had a good start to his final season at the college level. The senior from Yazoo City, Miss. has started all five games so far this season, logging 35 receptions for 502 yards and four touchdowns in the process. His 100.4 yards per game not only leads the ACC, it's sixth in the nation.
Bell has made steady improvements each year in college, and is coming off of a career year. Starting all 13 games in 2024, he caught 43 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns, all of which were second on the team to Ja'Corey Brooks.
Up to this point in his collegiate career, all of which has been spent at Louisville, Bell has 114 receptions for 1,751 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is 24th in program history in terms of receptions, and 18th in receiving yards.
Louisville heads into their second and final bye week, and will be back in action next against Miami on Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Chris Bell: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky