Louisville WR Chris Bell Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football wide receiver Chris Bell has been named to the preseason watch list for the 2015 Biletnikoff Award, the Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee announced Wednesday.
The award is presented annually to the top pass catcher in FBS college football. While the award is traditionally associated with wide receivers, anyone who catches a pass is eligible for the award. This includes tight ends, split end, slot backs and running backs.
Bell is one of 47 players to be named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, and one of five from the ACC. He joins NC State's Justin Joly, Georgia Tech's Eric Rivers, plus Clemson's Bryant Wesco Jr. and Antonio Williams.
Bell has made steady improvements each year in college, and is coming off of a career year. Starting all 13 games in 2024, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound outside receiver caught 43 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns, all of which were second on the team to Ja'Corey Brooks.
The Yazoo City, Miss. native was able to crack Louisville's main wide receiver rotation as just a true freshman, finishing the 2022 season with seven catches for 105 yards. In 2023 for what was Jeff Brohm's first season at the helm, he took a big step forward, hauling in 29 receptions for 407 yards and two touchdowns.
Bell enters his senior season with 79 career receptions for 1,249 yards and six touchdowns, along with two rushes for 43 yards - both attempts coming last season.
(Photo of Chris Bell: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
