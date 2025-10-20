Louisville's Chris Bell and Trevonte Sylvester Named to ACC's Players of the Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell and offensive tackle Trevonte Sylvester been named to the Atlantic Coast Conference's Players of the Week, the ACC announced Monday.
The Cardinals have had a player named to the ACC Players of the Week in five of their first six games of the 2025 season. Additionally, Bell has earns his third ACC Player of the Week honor this season, and is one of two Cards earn it at least twice.
Running back Isaac Brown earned that honor after his 126 yard/two touchdown effort vs. Eastern Kentucky, while linebacker T.J. Quinn was named after 11 tackles and a sack vs. James Madison. After the win at Pitt, both Chris Bell (10 catches for 135 yards and one touchdown) and Quinn (five tackles, two interceptions, one pass break up) were named. Bell then won it again after catching 12 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns against Virginia.
Bell, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound wideout, had a phenomenal outing against No. 2 Miami, catching nine passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns. As for Sylvester, a 6-foot-6, 280-pound left tackle, he was Louisville's highest-graded offensive lineman at 66.7, per Pro Football Focus. The two helped the Cardinals knock off the Hurricanes this past Friday night, leaving Hard Rock Stadium with a 24-21 victory.
Bell has had a fantastic first half of his final season at the college level. The senior from Yazoo City, Miss. has started all six games so far this season, logging 44 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns in the process. His 106.3 yards per game not only leads the ACC, it's third in the nation, and second at the power conference level behind Makai Lemon's 108.3 at USC.
He's been particularly explosive in the last few weeks, catching 31 passes for 441 yards and five touchdowns in the last three games alone. He's just the fifth Louisville players to log three consecutive 125-yard receiving games, joining Deion Branch, Mario Urrutia, Harry Douglas and DeVante Parker.
As for Sylvester, the Miami game marked his first start of the 2025 season. Due to an illness that caused him to shed a bunch of weight, he missed the first two games of the season. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound tackle played 17 combined snaps over the Bowling Green and Pitt games, then came off the bench vs. Virginia for 39 snaps. In 123 blocking snaps so far this season, all at left tackle, his 68.1 offensive grade is the highest among Louisville's offensive linemen.
Louisville returns home this weekend for a matchup with Boston College. Kickoff from L&N Stadium is set for Saturday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Chris Bell: Sam Navarro - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky