Louisville Lands Utah Transfer TE C.J. Jacobsen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is starting to pick up steam in the spring transfer portal window.
Former Utah tight end C.J. Jacobsen has committed to the Cardinals, he announced Wednesday. He recently took a visit to campus this past Monday.
Jacobsen is the second portal pickup of the day for UofL, joining New Mexico State edge rusher Justin Beadles. Louisville has also landed NC State wide receiver Dacari Collins and San Jose State wide receiver TreyShun Hurry in the spring window.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end spent two seasons out west with the Utes, but did not see any in-game action. He entered the portal during the winter window this past December.
The Meridian, Id. native was a three-star prospect coming out of high school, coming in as the No. 673 prospect in the Class of 2023, per the 247Sports Composite. Of his 16 offers, one of them came from then-Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield, and he even visited for the Cardinals' 2022 game vs. Clemson.
While Louisville has seen a lot of players transfer out, losing 24 returning scholarship players to the portal in this cycle, they have done a good job at countering their losses. They have landed 23 commitments via the portal up to this point, with more expected to join the fold in the coming days and weeks.
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Year three under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of C.J. Jacobsen via University of Louisville Athletics)
