Louisville Hosting Utah Transfer TE C.J. Jacobsen for Visit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After seeing a handful of players depart through the spring transfer portal window, the Louisville football program is starting to gain some traction with potential new additions.
Former Utah tight end C.J. Jacobsen announced Thursday that he will be taking a visit to the Cardinals this upcoming Monday.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end spent two seasons out west with the Utes, but did not see any in-game action. He entered the portal during the winter window this past December.
The Meridian, Id. native was a three-star prospect coming out of high school, coming in as the No. 673 prospect in the Class of 2023, per the 247Sports Composite. Of his 16 offers, one of them came from then-Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield, and he has even visited for the Cardinals' 2022 game vs. Clemson.
During his senior year for Rocky Mountain HS, he logged over 500 receiving yards and caught eight touchdowns, getting named to the Class 5A All-State Second-Team by the Idaho Statesman.
While Louisville has seen a lot of players transfer out, losing 23 returning scholarship players to the portal, they have done a good job at countering their losses. They have landed 19 commitments via the portal up to this point, and are expected to add more in the spring window.
Related: Louisville Football 2024-25 Transfer Tracker
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Year three under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of C.J. Jacobsen via University of Louisville Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky