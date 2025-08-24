Louisville '26 Commits Julius Miles, Lekhy Thompkins Have Massive Senior Season Openers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We still have a few more days until the 2025 college football season gets underway, but this past weekend, high school football finally made its return all across the nation.
For this season opener, the Louisville football program had several Class of 2026 commits have standout performances to start their senior seasons. QB Briggs Cherry helped lead Chattanooga (Tenn.) The Baylor School to a 56-17 victory over Santaluces. LB Karsten Busch and WR/DB Marlon Harbin guided Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier to a 38-7 win against Owensboro. Several others had notable performances as well.
But amongst Louisville's group of currently committed high school seniors, no one had better weekends than Freeport (Fla.) HS tight end Julius Miles and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy running back Lekhy Thompkins. In fact, this duo combined to score seven touchdowns in their respective games.
Miles had a spectacular game against Panama City (Fla.) North Bay Haven Academy this past Fridat, catching seven passes for 166 yards - with four of these catches scoring touchdowns. By the end of the evening, he finished with 19 touchdown receptions for his high school career up to this point, becoming Freeport's career leader in touchdown catches.
Thompkins, who transferred to IMG Academy after starting his high school career at Jackson (Tenn.) University School, had a great start to his senior season. Thanks in part to three rushing touchdowns, including one that was 60 yards, he helped the No. 4 Ascenders take down Hoover (Ala.) HS 34-13.
Miles ranks as high as the No. 23 tight end and No. 59 prospect in the state of Florida, per Rivals. He ranks as the No. 505 recruit in the 2026 cycle, per the 247Sports Composite.
The 6-foot-6, 210-pound tight end put together a phenomenal junior campaign for Freeport this past season. He caught 59 passes for 895 yards and seven touchdowns, but also logged 22 tackles, three interceptions and two pass breakups on defense. A multi-sport athlete, he also averaged 27.5 points and 10.7 rebounds per game for Freeport's basketball team, and participated in track & field as well.
As for Thompkins, he ranks as high as the No. 58 running back and No. 22 prospect in the state of Florida, per ESPN. The 247Sports Composite regards him as the 1,141st-ranked recruit in the nation.
Thompkins is coming off of an incredibly impactful junior campaign at his old school. He rushed for 892 yards and 10 touchdowns for University School, as well as caught 20 passes for 342 yards and three more scores. Over on defense as a linebacker, he also logged 45 tackles, 10.5 for loss, three pass breakups and two sacks.
He had a prolific career with the Lions. In just three years, Thompkins has rushed for 3,823 yards and 51 touchdowns, caught 47 passes for 661 yards and seven touchdowns. A two-way prospect for his first three years in high school, he also tallied 82 total tackles including 24.5 for loss.
Photo of Julius Miles via University of Louisville Athletics
