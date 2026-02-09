Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville DL Commit Cornelius Tims III

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program keeps on adding productive playmakers in the Class of 2027, this time with Cornelius Tims III joining the fold and giving his verbal pledge.

Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:

Prospect: Cornelius Tims III

Position: Defensive Tackle

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 285 pounds

School: Fort Myers (Fla.) South

Top Offers: Boston College, Kansas, Syracuse, UCF and West Virginia

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Cornelius Tims III’s Junior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)

Frame: Tims' frame is in a good spot for being a high school junior. He's got good length for someone who plays mostly on the interior, and is very well built in his lower body. That's not to say he isn't in his upper body, but he can definitely add some weight there depending on his role at the college level - particularly in his core.

Athleticism: Unsurprisingly, Tims' best athletic attribute is some very high and consistent play strength. Additionally, his positional north-south foot wook is much better than expected. That being said, his top gear is about what you'd expect and his lateral movement is so-so.

Instincts: As you would expect, Tims does a great job of harnessing his strength on the football field. Thanks to his strong hands, plus burst off the line of scrimmage that you usually don't expect from a defensive tackle, he is very good at getting initial leverage on guards and center. Not only can he knock linemen out of their stance fairly quickly, which shows both when rushing the passer and attempting to contain the run, his prowess with initial strikes also bodes well against double teams. He's also a consistent tackler, even if the angles he take aren't always ideal.

Polish: This past season as a junior, Tims played mostly three-tech but also some edge rusher, but he projects as an interior lineman at the college level. This is mainly due to his size, but he also can be hit-or-miss with staying low as a pass rusher, but is also a bit clunky at times when moving in the open field. While Tims is very good with his initial hits, and has even flashed some decent swim moves, he doesn't have a super deep pass rush tool box. He relief mostly on that first strike, and doesn't have many effective counters.

Bottom Line: Overall, this is a good pickup for Louisville. While Tims needs to refine his abilities as a pass rusher a touch, he brings to the table some great run-stopping capabilities in the middle of the line. He could see meaningful playing time by his second season in college.

(Photo of Cornelius Tims III via University of Louisville Athletics)

