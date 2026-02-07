Louisville Receives Commitment from '27 DL Cornelius Tims III

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program’s recruiting momentum in the Class of 2027 keeps on rolling.

Fort Myers (Fla.) South defensive lineman Cornelius Tims III announced Saturday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

Tims was identified very early by now-defensive line coach Mark Ivey. Louisville was the first school to extend him a scholarship offer, coming all the way back in May of 2025.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive tackle might not be a nationally ranked prospect, but he had drawn some power conference interest. He also held offers from Boston College, Kansas, Syracuse, UCF and West Virginia, and also had visited Miami a couple times.

Tims also put together a solid 2025 campaign for South Fort Myers. He amassed 71 tackles, 11 for a loss, six sacks and a forced fumbles as a junior this past season. He helped the Wolfpack go 7-4 overall with an appearance in the FHSAA Class 41 quarterfinals.

Tims is the sixth 2027 prospect to the commit to the Cardinals, joining a class that already ranked in the top-15 nationally. Quarterback Jack Sorgi, wide receiver Chuck Alexander Jr., tight end D’Angelo White, defensive lineman Sebastian Blue and cornerback Allen Evans are also in the fold.

(Photo of Cornelius Tims III via Twitter/X)

