Watch: Dale Williams, Louisville OL Discusses Spring Practice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We're heading into the home stretch of spring practice for the Louisville football program. After getting underway in mid-March, we're now just over a week away from the Cardinals' annual spring game on Friday, Apr. 17.

As much as the groups of offensive skill position players have generated headlines for Louisville, as any well-versed football fan knows, that means nothing if you don't have a good offensive line. While UofL is heading into year four under head coach Jeff Brohm, this position group has new face leading the charge, with Dale Williams returning to The Ville to lead the charge as the O-Line coach following two years at Syracuse.

"It's been good," Williams said of his return to Louisville. "I've been gone for a couple years, you go somewhere else, and you're out and you see what other people do, and then you come back and you're like, 'Okay, yeah, this is like I'm used to it.' Getting back with a good group of people, it's been refreshing. It's where I need to be right now at this point in time in my career, and it's been very good. I'm thankful to be back."

Williams isn't the only new face here. With multiple starters graduating, the Cardinals hit the portal hard for offensive line, bringing in Johnnie Brown III (Georgia Southern), Eryx Daugherty (Boston College), Cason Henry (South Carolina), Anwar O'Neal (Delaware) and Evan Wibberley (Kentucky). Add in returning guys like Lance Robinson, Naeer Jackson and Cameron Gorin, and this is a unit that looks to do big things in 2026.

"They're a good group of kids, a mature group of kids," Williams said. "They ask questions, take notes, they're older group - especially with the portal. We got a good group, and I think we got the right group of kids for this team to play offensive line.

On Friday, Williams, Daugherty and Robinson took time to meet with the media. They discussed how spring practice has gone up to this point, Williams' return to Louisville, and more.

Below are the videos from their press conferences:

Offensive Line Coach Dale Williams

Offensive Linemen Eryx Daugherty and Lance Robinson

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(Photo of Dale Williams: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)