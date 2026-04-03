'27 WR Darion Moseley Commits to Louisville

*Editor's note (Apr. 5): Darion Moseley's commitment was not accepted by Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another prolific offensive skill position player is joining the Louisville football program's 2027 recruiting class.

Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson wide receiver Darion Moseley announced Friday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

Moseley chose Louisville out of a top six that also consisted of Arkansas, Missouri, Utah, Vanderbilt and Washington. He also held offers from Arizona State, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Nebraska and others.

He was first offered by UofL last summer, and is currently on an unofficial visit to campus. Moseley plans to return for an official visit this upcoming June, and also has summer official visits lined up for Mississippi State and Utah.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound receiver is a consensus three-star prospect in the Class of 2027, ranking as high as the No. 86 wide receiver in the cycle and No. 30 player in the state of Alabama, per Rivals. The 247Sports Composite places him as the No. 898 recruit in the nation.

Moseley is coming off of a fantastic junior season for Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson, helping them finish as the No. 36 team in all of high school football. Suiting up in all 14 games, he caught 68 passes for 1,128 yards (16.6 avg) and seven touchdowns. The Warriors finished with an 11-3 overall record, including winning their second consecutive Class 7A state championship.

The year before as a sophomore, Moseley also had an extremely productive season for Thompson, hauling in 53 receptions for 756 yards and 13 scores. He's also a multi-sport athlete that participates in track & field, posting a 11.49 in the 100-Meter Dash earlier this season.

Moseley is the tenth commitment in Louisville's 2027 recruiting class, and their third wide receiver, joining Withrow wide receiver Chuck Alexander Jr. and Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy wide receiver Ja'Hyde Brown. UofL's class is not only the best in the ACC, but it's on pace to be the best in school history, ranked as the No. 7 class in the nation per the 247Sports Composite.

Five of their prospects in the fold at this point are regarded as four-star prospects by the 247Sports Composite: Alexander, Brown, Louisville (Ky.) Trinity cornerback Allen Evans IV, Cleveland (Oh.) Villa Angela-St. Joseph tight end D'Angelo White, and Lexington (Ky.) Bryan Station safety Jordan Haskins

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(Photo of Darion Moseley via Instagram)