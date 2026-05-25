The bad news is we're back in the red for the first time in over a month. The good news is, we found some momentum last night, going 2-1 with my three picks.

My journey of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year continues today with a new week of sports betting action. Let's hope last night's winning performance is a sign that the historical cold streak is finally over, and we can at least slow down the bleeding as we move forward.

Let's dive into my best bets for today's slate of games.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 2-1 (+$49.58)

Year-to-Date: 247-257-6 (-$19)

May 25 Picks and Best Bets

$20: Cardinals +190 vs. Brewers via TheScore Bet

$30: Rangers -130 vs. Astros via FanDuel

$30: Hurricanes -135 vs. Canadiens via DraftKings

$20: Logan Stankoven OVER 0.5 Points (+105) via Caesars

Cardinals vs. Brewers Prediction

Pick: $20 on Cardinals +190

If you're looking for some afternoon baseball action, consider betting the Cardinals to upset the Brewers at almost 2-1 odds. The Cardinals' offense has been red-hot of late, ranking second in wRC+ (112) over the past 30 days. They have their work cut out for them against Jacob Misiorowski, but if the Cardinals can keep their offensive momentum going, they have a chance to get to him.

On the other side of things, Matthew Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, and while his 4.70 ERA isn't anything to write home about, the fact that he's a lefty could play a huge role in the outcome of this game. The Brewers' OPS drops from .726 against right-handed pitchers to .623 against left-handed pitchers, which is the fourth-worst OPS against lefties amongst all teams.

That's enough to take a shot on the Cardinals at +190.

Astros vs. Rangers Prediction

Pick: $30 on Rangers -130

The Houston Astros' offense saved them in the early part of the year; they're now 23rd in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days. Unfortunately, their pitching hasn't gotten any better in the meantime. Tatsuya Imai gets the start for them today, and he has an 8.31 ERA through his first five starts. They also continue to have the worst bullpen in the Majors with an ERA of 5.60.

Let's take the Rangers are home favorites tonight.

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Prediction

Pick: $30 on Hurricanes -135

The Canadiens upset the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final, and then Carolina barely squeaked by Montreal in Game 2, winning in overtime. Based on those two results, you'd think the underlying numbers would be close, but that hasn't been the case. The Hurricanes have an expected goal differential of +0.63 per 60 minutes of play. That number improves to +0.73 when looking at 5-on-5 numbers.

The Canadiens have struggled to win on their home ice in the playoffs, so the fact that tonight's Game 3 is in Montreal doesn't concern me. Let's back the Hurricanes as road favorites.

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Prop Bet

Pick: $20 on Logan Stankoven OVER 0.5 Points (+105)

Logan Stankoven leads the Hurricanes in expected goals so far this postseason at 5. He's also leading them in actual goals with 7. 20.3% of his shift starts are in the offensive zone, which is good for second on the team and first amongst forwards. He's their second-line center and plays center on their second power-play unit as well.

With all of that in mind, I'm a bit surprised we can get plus-money on him to record a point tonight.

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