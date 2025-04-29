Report: Oklahoma Transfer TE Davon Mitchell to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might have already landed two tight ends through the transfer portal, but they're potentially looking to add a third.
Former Oklahoma tight end Davon Mitchell is set to visit the Cardinals on Tuesday, according to On3's Pete Nakos.
The 6-foot-3, 259-pound tight end was a high-regarded recruit coming out of high school. He was ranked as the No. 154 prospect by the 247Sports Composite, and held offers from schools like Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and USC.
The Los Alamitos, Calif. native was originally a member of the Class of 2025, but reclassified to 2024 to enroll early with the Sooners. However, Mitchell did not see any playing during his lone season in Norman, and entered the portal in the spring window.
While Louisville has seen a lot of players transfer out, losing 24 returning scholarship players to the portal in this cycle, including six this spring, they have done a good job at countering their losses. They have landed 27 commitments via the portal up to this point, including eight in the spring window.
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Year three under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Davon Mitchell: Sarah Phipps - The Oklahoman / USA TODAY Network)
