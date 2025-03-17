Louisville EDGE Demon Clowney Re-Enters Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The spring transfer portal dominoes are already starting to fall for the Louisville football program.
Edge rusher Demon Clowney, who originally committed to the Cardinals as a transfer from Charlotte during the winter portal window, has re-entered the transfer portal, as first reported by On3's Pete Nakos and confirmed by Louisville Cardinals On SI.
While the 10-day spring portal window does not officially open until Apr. 16, graduate transfers are allowed free movement from the start of the winter portal window until the end of the spring portal window.
Clowney is the first Cardinal to enter the portal this spring, as Louisville had only recently started spring practice back on Mar. 4. Not including Clowney, the Cardinals have had 19 players transfer out of the program this offseason.
The 6-foot-4, 255-pound defensive end was a pseudo-starter during his two years with the 49ers. Playing in 10 games while making three starts this season, logged 26 tackles (14 solo), six for loss and two sacks. During his first season with Charlotte in 2023, he tallied 33 tackles (13 solo), 4.0 for loss, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in 12 games and five starts.
A former top-250 prospect in the Class of 2020, Clowney saw minimal time during his first three seasons in college with Ole Miss. The Baltimore native saw action in just 11 games while in Oxford, collecting 10 tackles (five solo), three for loss and two sacks. He is the cousin of NFL star and former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney.
While Louisville has seen a lot of players transfer out, they have done a good job at countering their losses. Even with losing Clowney, they have still landed 20 commitments via the portal up to this point, and are expected to add more in the spring window.
Related: Louisville Football 2024-25 Transfer Tracker
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. The annual spring game is set for Friday, Apr. 11, and year three under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Demon Clowney via Twitter/X)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky