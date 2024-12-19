Louisville Releases Sun Bowl Depth Chart vs. Washington
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After a few weeks to regroup following the end of the regular season, the Louisville football program will attempt to head into the offseason on a positive note, taking on Washington in the Sun Bowl.
With so many bowl opt-outs in this age of college football, whether that be due to the NFL Draft or transfer portal, most programs have significantly different team from the regular season - and Louisville is no exception.
On Thursday, the Cardinals officially released their depth chart for the matchup. As you can imagine, a bevy of changes came with it when compared to their final depth chart of the regular season.
So who will be suiting up for Louisville when they take on the Huskies on New Years Eve at 2:00 p.m. EST? Below is their released depth chart, along with the changes from their last depth chart.
Changes from Louisville's Depth Chart at Kentucky:
- Harrison Bailey is now the starting quarterback with Deuce Adams as the backup. Tyler Shough declared for NFL Draft while Pierce Clarkson and Brady Allen entered the transfer portal.
- Running backs Donald Chaney and Keyjuan Brown removed from depth chart following their portal entry.
- Caullin Lacy* replaces Ja'Corey Brooks as a starting wide receiver following the latter's declaration for the NFL. JoJo Stone and Antonio Meeks added as backups, while Jahlil McClain is removed after hitting the portal.
- Duane Martin replaces Jaleel Skinner as third-string tight end after the latter hit the portal.
- Madden Sanker removed as backup left guard and center following his portal entry. Austin Collins steps in for him as backup center only.
- Ramon Puryear is now the starting defensive end with Richard Kinley II as the backup after Ashton Gillotte's NFL Draft declaration. Micah Carter is now the third-string.
- Following Jared Dawson's portal entry, Rene Konga is bumped up to starting defensive tackle with Jordan Guerad as his backup. Dezmond Tell moves over a spot on the line as the starting nose tackle, with Thor Griffith behind him.
- Benjamin Perry removed as backup STAR after heading to the portal.
- Tahveon Nicholson takes over as a starting cornerback following Quincy Riley's presumed NFL Draft opt-out. Rae'mon Mosby and Jaden Minkins added as backups, while Destin Cheirs is added as a third stringer.
- Daeh McCullough added as third string strong safety.
- Isaac Brown replaces Ja'Corey Brooks as the primary kick returner, while Caullin Lacy is now the solo punt returner.
*Lacy can play in the bowl game without burning his redshirt.
Offense
Quarterback
15 Harrison Bailey (6-5, 230, R-Sr.)
13 Deuce Adams (6-1, 170, Fr)
Running Back
25 Isaac Brown (5-9, 190, Fr.)
26 Duke Watson (6-0, 180, Fr.)
Wide Receiver
0 Chris Bell (6-2, 220, Jr.)
80 JoJo Stone (5-10, 180, R-Fr.)
Wide Receiver
5 Caullin Lacy (5-10, 190, R-Sr.)
49 Kris Hughes (5-11, 190, R-Fr.)
Wide Receiver
81 Cataurus Hicks (5-10, 180, R-Fr.)
86 Antonio Meeks (6-2, 220, Jr.)
Tight End
83 Mark Redman (6-6, 255, Gr.)
85 Nate Kurisky (6-3, 240, R-So.)
45 Duane Martin (6-2, 260, Sr.)
Left Tackle
71 Monroe Mills (6-7, 315, Jr.)
70 Trevonte Sylvester (6-6, 280, R-Jr.)
Left Guard
68 Michael Gonzalez (6-4, 305, Sr.)
Center
50 Pete Nygra (6-4, 300, R-Jr.)
51 Austin Collins (6-3, 295, R-Jr)
Right Guard
56 Renato Brown (6-4, 315, R-Sr.)
51 Austin Collins (6-3, 295, R-Jr)
Right Tackle
70 Trevonte Sylvester (6-6, 280, R-Jr.)
76 Jonathan Mendoza (6-9, 310, R-Sr.)
Defense
Defensive End
41 Ramon Puryear (6-3, 275, R-Sr.)
91 Richard Kinley II (6-3, 235, R-Sr.)
92 Micah Carter (6-6, 250, R-Fr.)
Nose Tackle
99 Dezmond Tell (6-1, 295, Sr.)
50 Thor Griffith (6-2, 320, Gr.)
55 William Spencer (6-5, 305, R-Fr.)
Defensive Tackle
90 Rene Konga (6-4, 290, R-Sr.)
94 Jordan Guerad (6-2, 295, R-Sr.)
Leo (DE/LB)
19 Tramel Logan (6-4, 247, R-Sr.)
33 Myles Jernigan (6-3, 235, R-Sr.)
98 Adonijah Green (6-6, 240, R-Fr.)
Middle Linebacker
34 T.J. Quinn (6-1, 230, R-Jr.)
32 Jurriente Davis (6-1, 235, R-Sr.)
18 T.J. Capers (6-2, 220, R-Fr.)
Weakside Linebacker
6 Stanquan Clark (6-3, 230, So.)
15 Dan Foster Jr. (6-3, 225, R-Sr.)
STAR (LB/S)
35 Antonio Watts (6-2, 225, Jr.)
Cornerback
23 Tahveon Nicholson (5-11, 180, Sr.)
42 Jaden Minkins (5-10, 180, R-Fr.)
36 Destin Cheirs (6-2, 190, R-Fr.)
Cornerback
14 Corey Thornton (6-1, 190, Sr.)
30 Rae'mon Mosby (5-11, 185, R-Sr.)
Free Safety
12 Tamarion McDonald (6-2, 195, Sr.)
21 D'Angelo Hutchinson (6-3, 195, Jr.)
26 M.J. Griffin (6-1, 200, R-Sr.)
21 D'Angelo Hutchinson (6-3, 195, Jr.)
28 Daeh McCullough (6-2, 190, R-Fr.)
Special Teams
Punter
93 Brady Hodges (6-1, 200, Sr.)
39 Carter Schwartz (6-4, 230, R-Fr.)
Placekicker
38 Brock Travelstead (6-1, 205, Sr.)
98 Nick Keller (6-1, 200, R-So.)
Holder
93 Brady Hodges (6-1, 200, Sr.)
39 Carter Schwartz (6-4, 230, R-Fr.)
Long Snapper
48 Shai Kochav (6-3, 230, R-Jr.)
46 Brady McEnaney (6-2, 225, Fr.)
Kick Returner
25 Isaac Brown (5-9, 190, Fr.)
26 Duke Watson (6-0, 180, Fr.)
Punt Returner
5 Caullin Lacy (5-10, 190, R-Sr.)
(Photo of Louie, Jeff Brohm: Jordan Prather - Imagn Images)
