Louisville Releases Sun Bowl Depth Chart vs. Washington

The Cardinals conclude the 2024 season against the Huskies in the Sun Bowl.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm poses for a photo with the Cardinal mascot after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field.
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm poses for a photo with the Cardinal mascot after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After a few weeks to regroup following the end of the regular season, the Louisville football program will attempt to head into the offseason on a positive note, taking on Washington in the Sun Bowl.

With so many bowl opt-outs in this age of college football, whether that be due to the NFL Draft or transfer portal, most programs have significantly different team from the regular season - and Louisville is no exception.

On Thursday, the Cardinals officially released their depth chart for the matchup. As you can imagine, a bevy of changes came with it when compared to their final depth chart of the regular season.

So who will be suiting up for Louisville when they take on the Huskies on New Years Eve at 2:00 p.m. EST? Below is their released depth chart, along with the changes from their last depth chart.

Changes from Louisville's Depth Chart at Kentucky:

  • Harrison Bailey is now the starting quarterback with Deuce Adams as the backup. Tyler Shough declared for NFL Draft while Pierce Clarkson and Brady Allen entered the transfer portal.
  • Running backs Donald Chaney and Keyjuan Brown removed from depth chart following their portal entry.
  • Caullin Lacy* replaces Ja'Corey Brooks as a starting wide receiver following the latter's declaration for the NFL. JoJo Stone and Antonio Meeks added as backups, while Jahlil McClain is removed after hitting the portal.
  • Duane Martin replaces Jaleel Skinner as third-string tight end after the latter hit the portal.
  • Madden Sanker removed as backup left guard and center following his portal entry. Austin Collins steps in for him as backup center only.
  • Ramon Puryear is now the starting defensive end with Richard Kinley II as the backup after Ashton Gillotte's NFL Draft declaration. Micah Carter is now the third-string.
  • Following Jared Dawson's portal entry, Rene Konga is bumped up to starting defensive tackle with Jordan Guerad as his backup. Dezmond Tell moves over a spot on the line as the starting nose tackle, with Thor Griffith behind him.
  • Benjamin Perry removed as backup STAR after heading to the portal.
  • Tahveon Nicholson takes over as a starting cornerback following Quincy Riley's presumed NFL Draft opt-out. Rae'mon Mosby and Jaden Minkins added as backups, while Destin Cheirs is added as a third stringer.
  • Daeh McCullough added as third string strong safety.
  • Isaac Brown replaces Ja'Corey Brooks as the primary kick returner, while Caullin Lacy is now the solo punt returner.

*Lacy can play in the bowl game without burning his redshirt.

Offense

Quarterback

15 Harrison Bailey (6-5, 230, R-Sr.)
13 Deuce Adams (6-1, 170, Fr)

Running Back

25 Isaac Brown (5-9, 190, Fr.)
26 Duke Watson (6-0, 180, Fr.)

Wide Receiver

0 Chris Bell (6-2, 220, Jr.)
80 JoJo Stone (5-10, 180, R-Fr.)

Wide Receiver

5 Caullin Lacy (5-10, 190, R-Sr.)
49 Kris Hughes (5-11, 190, R-Fr.)

Wide Receiver

81 Cataurus Hicks (5-10, 180, R-Fr.)
86 Antonio Meeks (6-2, 220, Jr.)

Tight End

83 Mark Redman (6-6, 255, Gr.)
85 Nate Kurisky (6-3, 240, R-So.)
45 Duane Martin (6-2, 260, Sr.)

Left Tackle

71 Monroe Mills (6-7, 315, Jr.)
70 Trevonte Sylvester (6-6, 280, R-Jr.)

Left Guard

68 Michael Gonzalez (6-4, 305, Sr.)

Center

50 Pete Nygra (6-4, 300, R-Jr.)
51 Austin Collins (6-3, 295, R-Jr)

Right Guard

56 Renato Brown (6-4, 315, R-Sr.)
51 Austin Collins (6-3, 295, R-Jr)

Right Tackle

70 Trevonte Sylvester (6-6, 280, R-Jr.)
76 Jonathan Mendoza (6-9, 310, R-Sr.)

Defense

Defensive End

41 Ramon Puryear (6-3, 275, R-Sr.)
91 Richard Kinley II (6-3, 235, R-Sr.)
92 Micah Carter (6-6, 250, R-Fr.)

Nose Tackle

99 Dezmond Tell (6-1, 295, Sr.)
50 Thor Griffith (6-2, 320, Gr.)
55 William Spencer (6-5, 305, R-Fr.)

Defensive Tackle

90 Rene Konga (6-4, 290, R-Sr.)
94 Jordan Guerad (6-2, 295, R-Sr.)

Leo (DE/LB)

19 Tramel Logan (6-4, 247, R-Sr.)
33 Myles Jernigan (6-3, 235, R-Sr.)
98 Adonijah Green (6-6, 240, R-Fr.)

Middle Linebacker

34 T.J. Quinn (6-1, 230, R-Jr.)
32 Jurriente Davis (6-1, 235, R-Sr.)
18 T.J. Capers (6-2, 220, R-Fr.)

Weakside Linebacker

6 Stanquan Clark (6-3, 230, So.)
15 Dan Foster Jr. (6-3, 225, R-Sr.)

STAR (LB/S)

35 Antonio Watts (6-2, 225, Jr.)

Cornerback

23 Tahveon Nicholson (5-11, 180, Sr.)
42 Jaden Minkins (5-10, 180, R-Fr.)
36 Destin Cheirs (6-2, 190, R-Fr.)

Cornerback

14 Corey Thornton (6-1, 190, Sr.)
30 Rae'mon Mosby (5-11, 185, R-Sr.)

Free Safety

12 Tamarion McDonald (6-2, 195, Sr.)
21 D'Angelo Hutchinson (6-3, 195, Jr.)

26 M.J. Griffin (6-1, 200, R-Sr.)
21 D'Angelo Hutchinson (6-3, 195, Jr.)
28 Daeh McCullough (6-2, 190, R-Fr.)

Special Teams

Punter

93 Brady Hodges (6-1, 200, Sr.)
39 Carter Schwartz (6-4, 230, R-Fr.)

Placekicker

38 Brock Travelstead (6-1, 205, Sr.)
98 Nick Keller (6-1, 200, R-So.)

Holder

93 Brady Hodges (6-1, 200, Sr.)
39 Carter Schwartz (6-4, 230, R-Fr.)

Long Snapper

48 Shai Kochav (6-3, 230, R-Jr.)
46 Brady McEnaney (6-2, 225, Fr.)

Kick Returner

25 Isaac Brown (5-9, 190, Fr.)
26 Duke Watson (6-0, 180, Fr.)

Punt Returner

5 Caullin Lacy (5-10, 190, R-Sr.)

