Derek Carr Retires, Tyler Shough Becomes Frontrunner for Saints' Starting QB
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After getting selected by New Orleans in the 2025 NFL Draft earlier this month, Tyler Shough has now become the Saints' presumptive frontrunner to be their starting quarterback.
Following weeks of speculation regarding his availability for the 2025 season, Derek Carr officially announced Saturday his retirement from the NFL.
A statement from the Saints reveals that in late March, medical scans discovered a labral tear in Carr's right throwing shoulder, as well as "significant degenerative changes" to his rotator cuff.
Since mid-April, when reports started to surface that Carr was dealing with an unspecified shoulder injury that could limit his availability for the 2025 season, his future in New Orleans had been a hotly-debated topic of discussion. This eventually led to the Saints selecting Shough in the second round of the draft with the No. 40 overall pick, as he was viewed by many as the most NFL-ready QB in the draft.
Now, the former Louisville signal caller is by far and away the favorite to be the Saints' starter when they open up the 2025 season. As of May 10, the only other quarterbacks on New Orleans' roster are Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener. Rattler was their previous backup, throwing for 1,317 yards and four touchdowns plus five interceptions in seven games and two starts last season.
With Carr's injury situation and the lack of depth in their quarterback room, New Orleans spent major draft capital on Shough. Of course, anything can happen in training camp and the preseason, but now he will get a very early chance to show the Saints that they made the right call.
Starting all 12 regular season games for Louisville last season, Shough completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns to just six interceptions. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound signal caller became the 13th quarterback in school history to throw for 3,000 yards in a single season. He also earned an All-ACC honorable mention.
Shough spent the previous three seasons of his collegiate career at Texas Tech, but was unable to play a full season each year. He suffered a broken collarbone four games into the 2021 season, missed a large chunk of the middle of the 2022 season due to another shoulder injury, then suffered a broken fibula just four games into the 2023 season
But when healthy, he had more than proven to be a capable quarterback. In 15 games over three seasons with the Red Raiders, Shough completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 2,922 yards and 20 touchdowns to 11 interceptions, while rushing for 432 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Chandler Ariz. native spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career with Oregon, guiding the Ducks to a Pac-12 Championship and berth in the Fiesta Bowl during his lone season as a starter in 2020. In 26 career games, he has completed 63.2 percent of his throws for 4,625 yards and 36 touchdowns to 17 interceptions, along with 714 yards and 10 scores on the ground.
(Photo of Tyler Shough: Bob Kupbens - Imagn Images)
