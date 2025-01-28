Louisville WR Ja'Corey Brooks Named to ESPN's Top 100 Players of 2024
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's 2024 campaign was one that was primarily fueled by a prolific offense, and as such, one of the Cardinals' top offensive weapons has been recognized as one of the best players in the nation.
On Monday, ESPN unveiled their list of the top 100 college football players of the 2024 season. On it, wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks was placed at No. 96.
Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter, Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty, Miami QB Cam Ward, Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo and Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith comprised of the top five.
"Brooks arrived as a transfer from Alabama and immediately became Louisville's most dangerous player in the passing game. ... He was a big-play threat, with nine catches on throws 20 yards or more downfield, but also a physical runner who racked up the 11th-most yards after contact of any receiver in the country," ESPN's David Hale wrote. "
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound pass catcher established himself as one of the best receivers in the ACC in his lone year as a Cardinal. His 1,013 receiving yards were second in the conference to Miami's Xavier Restrepo, while his nine touchdown receptions were third and his 61 receptions 10th. He was voted as a First-Team All-ACC selection for his efforts.
Brooks is the 11th Louisville player to log a 1,000-yard receiving yard season, and the first since Tyler Hudson in 2022. He's also just the fourth Louisville player to have a 1,000-yard and nine-touchdown receiving season, joining Tutu Atwell, Deion Branch and Arnold Jackson - the latter of which did it twice.
Brooks was limited to just three catches for 30 yards in nine games with the Crimson Tide last season due to a shoulder injury, but had proven himself in the past to be a valuable asset. During the 2022 season, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver hauled in 39 receptions for 674 yards and team-best eight touchdowns for the Tide.
As a true freshman in 2021, Brooks caught 15 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns, including a game-tying 28-yard catch in the final minute of Iron Bowl to help keep Alabama's College Football Playoff hopes alive, and a 44-yard score in the CFP Semifinal vs. Cincinnati.
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. The Cardinals have posted back-to-back seasons of nine-plus wins for the first time in a decade.
(Photo of Ja'Corey Brooks: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky