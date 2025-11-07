Louisville Report

ACC Releases Preliminary Injury Report for Louisville vs. Cal

The Cardinals have several notable injuries ahead of their matchup with the Golden Bears.

Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has developed a habit for finding themselves of digging themselves into halftime deficits, but once again they were able to overcome one. They made the trip to Virginia Tech this past weekend, and escaped Lane Stadium with a 28-16 win after trailing by nine at the half.

Next up, the Cardinals are coming back home to L&N Stadium this weekend for a showdown with Cal. The Golden Bears started the season at 3-0, but have dropped four of their six games since then. Kickoff is set for this Saturday at 7:00 p.m. EST.

This will be a matchup in which both the Cardinals and Golden Bears will not be anywhere close to being at full strength.

On the Louisville side, they suffered a massive blow this past weekend. Star running back Isaac Brown, one of the best players in college football, could potentially miss the rest of the regular season with an apparent hamstring injury. Additionally, his backup in Duke Watson has missed the last few games, although there's a chance he can return to practice this week.

As for Cal, they also could be short one of their best players. Linebacker Cade Uluave, who entered last weekend as the ACC's leading tackler, suffered a hand injury on the opening drive vs. Virginia and did not return. The Golden Bears also lost defensive back Isaiah Crosby and linebacker Ryan McCulloch earlier in the season.


With the matchup a couple days away, we have our first inclination as to who could play, and will not. On Thursday, the ACC released the first availability report for Louisville's matchup vs. Cal. An updated report will come out at 8:00 p.m. EST on Friday, and a final report will then be released two hours before kickoff.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Initial Availability Report for Louisville vs. Cal

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

  • RB #1 Isaac Brown
  • DB #13 Justin Agu
  • QB #17 Travis Egan
  • RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
  • LB #43 Trent Carter
  • RB #43 Shammai Gates
  • OL #76 Tyler Folmar

QUESTIONABLE

  • LB #6 Stanquan Clark

PROBABLE

  • RB #26 Duke Watson
  • OL #72 Sam Secrest

Cal Golden Bears

OUT

  • RB #11 LJ Johnson Jr.
  • DB #14 Aiden Manutai
  • OLB #18 Serigne Tounkara
  • DB #23 Isaiah Crosby
  • RB #24 Jayden Parker
  • DB #30 Mayze Bryant
  • OLB #43 Ryan McCulloch
  • OL #70 Sam Bjerke
  • OL #78 Lamar Robinson
  • DL #88 T.J. Bollers
  • TE #89 Ben Marshall
  • DL #98 Nate Burrell

PROBABLE

  • ILB #0 Cade Uluave
  • RB #5 Brandon High Jr.

