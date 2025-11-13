ACC Releases Preliminary Injury Report for Louisville vs. Clemson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When the Louisville football program takes the field in their next matchup, they'll be looking to rebound following a disappointing performance last weekend. Despite establishing a reputation as a team who finishes string, they couldn't get the job down the stretch against Cal, dropping a 29-26 overtime decision this past Saturday.
Next up, Louisville has a short turnaround, and will host Clemson for a primetime weeknight showdown. Kickoff against the Tigers is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
As expected, both the Cardinals and Tigers are dealing with a handful of notable injuries heading into the matchup.
On the Louisville side, star running back Isaac Brown had to miss the previous game vs. Cal after getting hurt vs. Virginia Tech. However, we could finally see the return of star linebacker Stanquan Clark, who has been out since suffering a broken ankle in week two.
As for Clemson, they've been without leading receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. since he suffered a season-ending back injury vs. SMU back on Oct. 18. Quarterback Cade Klubnik has been listed on the injury report a couple times this season, and even had to miss the aforementioned SMU game.
With the matchup a couple days away, we have our first inclination as to who could play, and will not. On Wednesday, the ACC released the first availability report for Louisville's matchup vs. Clemson. An updated report will come out at 8:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, and a final report will then be released two hours before kickoff.
Below is the full report for both sides:
ACC's Initial Availability Report for Louisville vs. Clemson
Louisville Cardinals
OUT
- RB #1 Isaac Brown
- QB #17 Travis Egan
- RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
- LB #43 Trent Carter
- RB #43 Shammai Gates
- OL #76 Tyler Folmar
QUESTIONABLE
- DL #17 AJ Green
- DB #25 Tayon Holloway
PROBABLE
- LB #6 Stanquan Clark
Clemson Tigers
OUT
- WR #12 Bryant Wesco Jr.
- RB #21 Jarvis Green
- RB #26 Jay Haynes
- DE #34 Armon Mason
- LB #37 Logan Anderson
- LB #43 Billy Wilkes
- OL #52 Elyjah Thurmon
- DT #55 Makhi Williams Lee
- OL #63 Easton Ware
QUESTIONABLE
- DT #90 Stephiylan Green
PROBABLE
- S #6 Ricardo Jones
- DT #19 DeMonte Capehart
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Stanquan Clark: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky