ACC Releases Preliminary Injury Report for Louisville vs. SMU

Both the Cardinals and Mustangs are dealing with noteworthy injuries.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - This past weekend, the Louisville football program attempted to get back in the win column after an overtime loss to Cal, but couldn't quite get the job done. Instead, they dropped a 20-19 decision to Clemson, marking back-to-back losses after starting 7-1.

Next up, the Cardinals will hit the road one last time in the regular season, heading to Dallas to take on SMU in their ACC finale. Kickoff against the Mustangs is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 22 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

As you can imagine, both the Cardinals and Mustangs aren't exactly operating at full health.

On the Louisville side, star running back Isaac Brown has had to miss the last two games, but could return soon. On a positive note, star linebacker Stanquan Clark made his return this past weekend after suffering an ankle injury in week two. Defensive end AJ Green and cornerback Tayon Holloway were both briefly questionable as well.

As for SMU, their last injury report read like a CVS receipt, as it featured 11 players "out," and multiple others either "probable" or "questionable." This included players like quarterback Kevin Jennings, leading wide receivers Jordan Hudson and Romello Brinson, tight end R.J. Maryland and defensive tackle Terry Webb. Fortunately for them, they are coming off of their final bye week.

With the matchup a couple days away, we have our first inclination as to who could play, and will not. On Thursday, the ACC released the first availability report for Louisville's matchup vs. SMU. An updated report will come out at 8:00 p.m. EST on Friday, and a final report will then be released two hours before kickoff.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Initial Availability Report for Louisville vs. SMU

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

  • RB #1 Isaac Brown
  • LB #9 Antonio Watts
  • QB #17 Travis Egan
  • RB #22 Keyjuan Brown
  • RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
  • LB #43 Trent Carter
  • RB #43 Shammai Gates
  • OL #76 Tyler Folmar

QUESTIONABLE

  • QB #7 Miller Moss

PROBABLE

  • LB #34 TJ Quinn
  • TE #86 Jacob Stewart

SMU Mustangs

OUT

  • DB #2 Zadian Gentry
  • CB #15 La'Modrick Spencer
  • LB #30 Kyle Ferm
  • WR #45 Isaiah Robertson
  • DE #58 Aakil Washington
  • OL #77 Alex Woods
  • DT #94 Jonathan Jefferson

QUESTIONABLE

  • DE #9 Cameron Robertson
  • CB #13 Jaelyn Davis-Robinson
  • LB #20 Justin Medlock

PROBABLE

  • OL #54 Savion Byrd
  • OL #59 PJ Williams

