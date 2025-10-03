ACC Releases Preliminary Injury Report for Louisville vs. Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Prior to the start of the season, the Louisville football program's matchup with Virginia didn't seem like it could be a tone-setter for the rest of the season. However, that certainly could be the case come this weekend.
The Cavaliers march into L&N Stadium freshly ranked at No. 24 in the AP Poll, and are riding the high of having just taken down then-No.8 Florida State. Then you add in how the Cardinals have not played their best football despite being undefeated, and the intrigue for this weekend is certainly much higher than expected.
But as with every other team in college football, both sides are dealing with a handful of injuries.
On the Louisville side, both Isaac Brown and Duke Watson were questionable heading into the Pitt matchup with lower leg injuries, although both running backs wound up playing. Additionally, fellow running back Keyjuan Brown and cornerback Rodney Johnson were ruled out.
As for Virginia, they have a potentially massive injury to deal with. Quarterback Chandler Morris suffered a thumb injury on his throwing hand in the win over Florida State, although he was able to finish the game.
With the matchup a couple days away, we have our first inclination as to who could play, and will not. On Thursday, the ACC released the first availability report for Louisville's matchup vs. Virginia. An updated report will come out at 8:00 p.m. EST on Friday, and a final report will then be released two hours before Saturday's 3:30 p.m. EST kickoff.
Below is the full report for both sides:
ACC's Initial Availability Report for Louisville vs. Virginia
Louisville Cardinals
OUT
- LB #6 Stanquan Clark
- DB #7 Rodney Johnson
- QB #17 Travis Egan
- RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
- RB #43 Shammai Gates
QUESTIONABLE
- DB #13 Justin Agu
- RB #22 Keyjuan Brown
PROBABLE
- RB #1 Isaac Brown
- DL #23 Wesley Bailey
- RB #26 Duke Watson
Virginia Cavaliers
OUT
- CB #1 Dre Walker
- WR #2 Andre Greene Jr.
- DB #7 Ja'Maric Morris
- CB #9 Jam Jackson
- WR #23 Triston Ward
- RB #28 Noah Vaughn
- RB #29 Davis Lane Jr.
- S #38 Armstrong Jones
- OL #50 Wallace Unamba
- OL #54 Makilan Thomas
- DL #56 Tyler Simmons
- OL #63 David Wohlabaugh Jr.
- OL #71 Monroe Mills
- OL #76 Brady Wilson
- WR #80 Trevor Ladd
QUESTIONABLE
- N/A
PROBABLE
- P #38 Daniel Sparks
- WR #82 Eli Wood
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky