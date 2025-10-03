Louisville Report

ACC Releases Preliminary Injury Report for Louisville vs. Virginia

Both the Cardinals and Cavaliers are dealing with a handful of injuries.

Matthew McGavic

Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Prior to the start of the season, the Louisville football program's matchup with Virginia didn't seem like it could be a tone-setter for the rest of the season. However, that certainly could be the case come this weekend.

The Cavaliers march into L&N Stadium freshly ranked at No. 24 in the AP Poll, and are riding the high of having just taken down then-No.8 Florida State. Then you add in how the Cardinals have not played their best football despite being undefeated, and the intrigue for this weekend is certainly much higher than expected.

But as with every other team in college football, both sides are dealing with a handful of injuries.

On the Louisville side, both Isaac Brown and Duke Watson were questionable heading into the Pitt matchup with lower leg injuries, although both running backs wound up playing. Additionally, fellow running back Keyjuan Brown and cornerback Rodney Johnson were ruled out.

As for Virginia, they have a potentially massive injury to deal with. Quarterback Chandler Morris suffered a thumb injury on his throwing hand in the win over Florida State, although he was able to finish the game.

With the matchup a couple days away, we have our first inclination as to who could play, and will not. On Thursday, the ACC released the first availability report for Louisville's matchup vs. Virginia. An updated report will come out at 8:00 p.m. EST on Friday, and a final report will then be released two hours before Saturday's 3:30 p.m. EST kickoff.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Initial Availability Report for Louisville vs. Virginia

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

  • LB #6 Stanquan Clark
  • DB #7 Rodney Johnson
  • QB #17 Travis Egan
  • RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
  • RB #43 Shammai Gates

QUESTIONABLE

  • DB #13 Justin Agu
  • RB #22 Keyjuan Brown

PROBABLE

  • RB #1 Isaac Brown
  • DL #23 Wesley Bailey
  • RB #26 Duke Watson

Virginia Cavaliers

OUT

  • CB #1 Dre Walker
  • WR #2 Andre Greene Jr.
  • DB #7 Ja'Maric Morris
  • CB #9 Jam Jackson
  • WR #23 Triston Ward
  • RB #28 Noah Vaughn
  • RB #29 Davis Lane Jr.
  • S #38 Armstrong Jones
  • OL #50 Wallace Unamba
  • OL #54 Makilan Thomas
  • DL #56 Tyler Simmons
  • OL #63 David Wohlabaugh Jr.
  • OL #71 Monroe Mills
  • OL #76 Brady Wilson
  • WR #80 Trevor Ladd

QUESTIONABLE

  • N/A

PROBABLE

  • P #38 Daniel Sparks
  • WR #82 Eli Wood

More Cardinals Stories

feed

(Photo of Isaac Brown: Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football