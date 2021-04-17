From The Pink Seats: Episode 13 - Interview with Ean Pfeifer

(Photo of Ean Pfeifer: Christopher Hanewinckel - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On this episode of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane are joined by former Louisville football tight end Ean Pfeifer to talk about his football career.

Ean shares insight into what life has been like post-Louisville and tells the story of how he ended up a Cardinal after starting at Vanderbilt. Don't miss how his journey to tight end evolved, how the 2020 season presented challenges to him and the entire Louisville program, as well as what he's expecting from the NFL Draft. Ean also took some time to answer fan's questions!

