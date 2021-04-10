From The Pink Seats: Episode 12 - Spring Is Over?

On this episode, Matt & Jacob discuss the biggest spring storylines revolving around the Louisville football program.

(Photo of Nick Okeke: University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On this episode of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane are back with updates on the Louisville football program post-spring football.

Matt & Jacob discuss the big takeaways from spring, give perspective on the Christian Fitzpatrick transfer news, why there seems to be little excitement around the program this year, plus possible destinations for Louisville football's NFL Draft hopefuls post pro-day.

