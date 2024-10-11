From The Pink Seats: Episodes 155/156 - SMU Recap, Virginia Preview
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is trending in a not-so-great direction, and "From The Pink Seats" is here to talk about it.
In this doubleheader, the guys break down the Cardinals' loss to SMU, as well as break down their upcoming matchup at Virginia.
Kicking things off, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane, former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo and Producers Keith recap the game against the Mustangs. The guys react to the disappointing loss, including tough love for Jeff Brohm, a closer look at the film and breakdowns defensively. Can things get turned around? What does Louisville do? Plus, why Tyler Shough and two others should be rising up draft boards.
In part two, Louisville Cardinals On SI deputy editor Matt McGavic, Lococo and Producer Keith break down the upcoming matchup with the Cavaliers. Can Louisville football stop the QB run against Anthony Colandrea? Will Virginia continue to dominate in the 4th quarter? Can the defense turn things around quickly?
Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.
SMU Recap
Virginia Preview
*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episodes, click here for part one and click here for part two*
If you liked this episode, check out past editions of 'From The Pink Seats' from this season:
- Episode 154 - SMU Preview
- Episode 153 - Notre Dame Recap
- Episode 152 - Notre Dame Preview
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X