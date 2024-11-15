From The Pink Seats: Episode 164 - Stanford Preview
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After a much-needed bye week, the Louisville football program is back in action this weekend, so "From The Pink Seats" is here to get you up to speed.
On this episode, Louisville Cardinals On SI deputy editor Matthew McGavic and State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane have the night off, but former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo and Producer Keith are taking the reigns to preview the Cardinals' upcoming West Coast matchup at Stanford.
Why does Vince feel so confident about the Cards chances? Can Louisville contain Ashton Daniels. Plus, what matchups should you be watching? Who are the guys picking ATS? Tune in below to find out.
