Louisville Report

From The Pink Seats: Episode 164 - Stanford Preview

On this episode, the guys preview the Louisville football program's upcoming matchup at Stanford.

Matthew McGavic

Oct 25, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) passes the ball against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium.
Oct 25, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) passes the ball against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After a much-needed bye week, the Louisville football program is back in action this weekend, so "From The Pink Seats" is here to get you up to speed.

On this episode, Louisville Cardinals On SI deputy editor Matthew McGavic and State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane have the night off, but former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo and Producer Keith are taking the reigns to preview the Cardinals' upcoming West Coast matchup at Stanford.

Why does Vince feel so confident about the Cards chances? Can Louisville contain Ashton Daniels. Plus, what matchups should you be watching? Who are the guys picking ATS? Tune in below to find out.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here*

If you liked this episode, check out past editions of 'From The Pink Seats' from this season:

(Photo of Tyler Shough: Eric Canha - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football