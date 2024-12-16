From The Pink Seats: Episode 171 - Transfer Portal Update, Sun Bowl Overview
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The regular season might now be in the rear view mirror, but there's still plenty to talk about over here at "From The Pink Seats."
On this episode, the guys break down the Louisville football program's early efforts in the transfer portal, and give a brief overview of the Sun Bowl.
Kicking things off, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane, former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo and Producer Keith dive into all the noise surrounding Louisville football and the transfer portal. How much does Jamari Johnson leaving hurt the Cards? Who else are they targeting? What's up with Miller Moss?
After that, the guys then take a brief look at the Sun Bowl and their opponent, Washington. Who are the Huskies? What are the players for UW to watch for? Also, how does the portal and opt-outs impact the game?
